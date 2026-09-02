Kenan Thompson Reveals How Mighty Ducks Almost Ended His Career

In an unexpected revelation, Kenan Thompson recently shared how close he came to abandoning his acting career during the early days of his journey. This pivotal moment occurred while he was preparing for his debut role in the 1994 film D2: The Mighty Ducks.

The Struggles of Learning Hockey

During an appearance on Amy Poehler‘s podcast, Good Hang, aired on September 1, Thompson candidly discussed his initial struggles with ice hockey. He admitted, “I put it on my resume under special skills that I could roller skate, but you know, I never in a million years considered hockey.” This lack of preparation became glaringly apparent when his first day of hockey camp coincided with his 15th birthday, leading him to contemplate quitting acting altogether.

A Mother’s Encouragement

Thompson’s determination was put to the test, but it was his mother, Elizabeth Ann Thompson, who played a crucial role in his perseverance. He recalled, “I was like, ‘I don’t want to be an actor. I don’t want to if this is what it’s about.’ Thank God my mom didn’t let me quit.” Thanks to her encouragement, he continued to return to hockey camp, honing his skills over time.

A Skillful Transformation

Fast forward to today, and the 48-year-old actor has not only embraced his role in the world of comedy and entertainment but has also become an accomplished ice skater. Poehler, who worked alongside Thompson on Saturday Night Live from 2003 to 2008, commended his impressive skating abilities, referring to them as “incredible.”