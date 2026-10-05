Ken Paxton's Surprising Justifications Revealed in Leaked Audio

As the high-stakes Senate race in Texas unfolds, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing increasing challenges in his bid for reelection against Democratic contender James Talarico. Compounding his difficulties, internal recordings of Paxton’s candid discussions with advisers have surfaced, revealing his concerns about losing control over his campaign’s direction.

Leaked Audio Highlights Paxton’s Concerns

On Monday, Politico published audio of Paxton expressing frustration that his campaign was heavily influenced by Republicans in Washington, D.C. “I don’t control the message or what we’re doing,” Paxton lamented. “I’ve never been in a race where I felt less control over the campaign and, like, what issues are going to matter because it’s all coming from D.C.” He further added, “I don’t have the ability to change anything, so I have to live with whatever I’ve got.”

Reasons for Campaign Struggles

The loss of control over his campaign underscores the challenges Paxton faces amid a deluge of Republican funding aiming to keep him competitive. The GOP is expected to invest over $300 million in Texas by Election Day, largely intended to counteract Paxton’s lackluster appeal as a candidate. His record, marred by public corruption and an ongoing Republican-led impeachment effort, coupled with scandals and his association with the unpopular former President Donald Trump, have left him with diminished charisma in the eyes of voters.

Talarico’s Rising Momentum

Polls suggest Talarico has a consistent lead over Paxton, with a recent New York Times/Siena poll indicating the Democrat is ahead by six points, and a Fox News survey showing a two-point edge. With these margins, the race is shaping up to be tighter than the GOP would prefer, heightening the stakes for Paxton.

Personal Turmoil and its Implications

Adding to the turmoil, just days before the leaked audio surfaced, Paxton’s estranged wife, Texas State Senator Angela Paxton, appeared in a campaign ad urging Texans to support every Republican candidate—a notable omission of her husband’s name. Angela filed for divorce in July on “biblical grounds,” citing repeated instances of infidelity by Paxton. The ad, produced by Texas PAC, a committee poised to spend over $100 million in support of Paxton, showcased her apparent reluctance to directly endorse him.

Continued Challenges Ahead

Days before Angela’s ad, Paxton expressed dissatisfaction in another leaked recording regarding Trump’s decision to host an emergency midterm convention in Dallas, which he claimed adversely affected his campaign’s numbers. “So, to be honest with you, the numbers — when we did the convention — it dropped our numbers. Everybody’s numbers dropped. Right now, yeah, not good,” Paxton stated in audio obtained by The New York Times.