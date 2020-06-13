Kelly Clarkson’s Net Worth Is Significant But She Has a Prenup

Kelly Clarkson and her hubby Brandon Blackstock are separating after six years of marital relationship, and you might be awkwardly questioning a) if she has a prenup, and b) how much her total assets is. Response: yup and a lot. According to The Blast, Kelly and Brandon’s prenup was authorized just five days before they obtained married. On The Other Hand, Home entertainment Tonight reports that Kelly asked the court to “end the ability to award spousal assistance” towards her husband in the separation docs she submitted on June 4. In other words, she’s locked her properties right TF up.

Sooooo, precisely just how much does Kelly have in the financial institution? Right here’s a deep dive into her ginormous total assets.

According to Celebrity Total Assets, Kelly’s The Voice wage is $560,000 per episode or around $14 million per season. But how much has she gained the total amount for the truth competition? That would certainly be about $53 million. I’m without words.

In other words, a lot of individuals have been streaming “Miss Independent!” Celeb Net Worth claims that between single/album sales and her Voice salary, Kelly has gained $100 million during her whole career– yet keep in mind that this is gross!

Kelly was just recently announced as Wayfair’s first-ever celebrity brand ambassador and released her extremely own collection called Kelly Clarkson Residence. It’s too soon to know precisely how lucrative the collection is. However, it’s elegant?

According to The Blast, Kelly and Brandon detailed their Tennessee home in the months before their separation filing, and they’re considering taking $7.5 million (a massive revenue thinking about Kelly purchased the house for just under $3 million in 2012). She additionally provided one more home in Encino for practically $10 million. So yeah … if her mansions offer, she could be checking out a $17 million cash advance.

According to Celeb Total Assets, that would be a casual and well-deserved $45 million. CLAP CLAP.