Kelly Bensimon Sparks Buzz with RHONY Reunion Highlights

In a stunning comeback to reality TV, Kelly Bensimon is set to reclaim her spot in the limelight with the highly anticipated series The Golden Life, premiering on October 20. Known for her dramatic moments on the iconic Real Housewives of New York, Bensimon is leaving behind her notorious past and embracing a new chapter in her life.

A New Chapter for Kelly Bensimon

Reflecting on her journey, Bensimon is excited about her transformation over the years. “I’m very relaxed,” she shared during a recent interview with E! News’ The Rundown, hosted by Erin Lim Rhodes, at the show’s premiere on October 14 in New York City. “I’ve been through a lot and I came out the other side.”

Shifting Focus After Parenthood

After dedicating years to being a housewife and raising her daughters, Sea, 28, and Teddy, 26, whom she shares with ex-husband Gilles Bensimon, Kelly feels ready for this new venture. “I was just excited to come back,” she stated, highlighting her daughters’ achievements. “All my kids are educated, they have great jobs. I have tied a bow on that part of my life, which I’m so proud of.”

Embracing Friendship and Self-Discovery

With her children stepping into their own successful paths, Bensimon emphasizes the importance of focusing on herself. “It’s time for me to lean into me and friendships and be and feel the best version of myself,” she concluded, signaling that her return to reality TV is not just a career move, but also a personal journey of growth and rediscovery.