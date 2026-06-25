Keanu Reeves Shines in Epic Feudal Japan Puppet Animation

At the Annecy International Animation Festival, Keanu Reeves captivated audiences by announcing his involvement in the stop-motion samurai animation project “Hidari.” This innovative venture, hailed as a fusion of “John Wick” and feudal Japan, features Reeves lending his voice to a thrilling narrative brought to life by wooden puppets. The film’s captivating premise and unique approach have generated excitement, making it a standout at the festival.

A Unique Cinematic Blend

With a video message, Reeves expressed his enthusiasm for participating in the “Hidari” project, highlighting its cinematic potential. “I think that the stop-motion and what they’ve done, their hope and ambition is very cinematic. It can be both big scale and very intimate,” he said. Reeves conveyed his eagerness to be part of this extraordinary film, underscoring the project’s special nature.

Directed by Masashi Kawamura, the film is cleverly described as “John Wick” meets feudal Japan, with wooden puppets amplifying the action. The story draws inspiration from the enigmatic 17th-century Japanese artist and carpenter, Hidari Jingoro.

The Art of Stop-Motion

Kawamura elaborated on the mysterious Hidari Jingoro, whose mythical ability to bring wood to life serves as a thematic fulcrum for the story. “When I heard that, I thought: That’s exactly what we do in stop-motion. We move inanimate objects and try to create life,” he noted. By using wooden sculptures reminiscent of Jingoro’s own works, the director integrates both material and technique into the narrative fabric of “Hidari.”

During Annecy’s animation panel, Kawamura emphasized the painstaking craftsmanship behind the film. “Every single frame is made by hand,” he stated, adding that “Hidari” blends anime’s explosive energy with the tactile beauty of stop-motion.

An Epic Tale of Revenge

The plot of “Hidari” follows a young master carpenter embroiled in a deadly conspiracy during the reconstruction of Edo Castle. After losing his mentor, fiancée, and right arm, he reinvents himself—transforming his carpentry skills into deadly weapons to battle mechanical soldiers and save Edo from destruction.

Showcasing a teaser that has already amassed millions of views, Kawamura described the film’s world as “Wood Punk,” focusing on the texture and craftsmanship of wood. The project challenges perceptions of stop-motion as nostalgic, aiming instead for a groundbreaking cinematic experience.

The Journey to Realization

Initially pitched in Hollywood, the project encountered setbacks. “We have received an offer, but then the landscape at the studio shifted dramatically,” explained producer Noriko Matsumoto. Now collaborating with Questry, the team views Reeves’s involvement as a dream realized. “Our character was actually designed as a hybrid between Keanu Reeves and Toshiro Mifune,” Matsumoto shared, aligning perfectly with the vision for “Hidari.”

Keanu Reeves’s participation brings a distinct allure to “Hidari,” which promises an innovative and visually stunning take on samurai lore, set to mesmerize audiences worldwide.