Katseye's Stunning 'Animal' and 'Hootie Frutti' SNL Performance

Katseye, the Los Angeles-based girl group that has taken the music scene by storm, recently made their much-anticipated debut on Saturday Night Live. The performance featured two standout tracks, “Animal” and “Hootie Frutti,” from their latest EP, Wild, demonstrating their vibrant energy and musical prowess.

A Breakthrough Performance on National Television

Four of the six members of Katseye graced the SNL stage, as Manon Bannerman and Sophia Laforteza are currently on hiatus. This electrifying debut showcases the group’s growth since releasing their EP, Wild, in August, which also includes tracks like “Pinky Up,” “Bel Air,” and “That Way.”

The Rise of Katseye

Katseye was born out of the talent competition Dream Academy just two years ago and has quickly made a name for themselves in the industry. Their recent appearance at the American Music Awards in May, along with a debut performance at Coachella, highlights their rapid ascent in the music world.

Kelly Rowland, formerly of Destiny’s Child, recently shared insights with Rolling Stone about the pressures that come with fast fame. She emphasized the importance of maintaining personal health amidst the whirlwind of the music industry, stating, “In an industry as fast-paced as music, where there are constantly eyes on you and pressure to keep rising, your health is one of the most sacred things you have.”

Words of Wisdom from Kelly Rowland

Rowland advised the Katseye members to prioritize their well-being and mental health: “My advice to the Katseye girls would be to listen to themselves, be kind to themselves, and continue supporting one another through every season. Especially on tour, it’s so important to intentionally carve out time to rest and reset in their daily routines. Taking care of your mind and body is what allows you to bounce back, stay resilient, and keep doing what you love.”

Taking Care of Mental Health

Both Bannerman and Laforteza have stepped back recently, openly citing their mental health as a priority. Their decisions underscore the importance of self-care in a demanding industry.

The Wildworld Tour