Score Exclusive Discounts for Katseye's New Tour Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Katseye is making waves in the music scene with their latest EP, *Wild*, and an exciting worldwide tour that follows a standout appearance at the American Music Awards and their Coachella debut. Fans eager to see the girl group perform live have a few options to snag tickets, even now after the initial rush.

Where to Buy Katseye Tickets

Earlier this summer, Katseye announced their *Wildworld World Tour* for 2026, kicking things off with tickets going on sale on May 21 through Ticketmaster. The demand exceeded expectations, leading to a sellout within just 48 hours. Additional shows in major cities like London, New York, Los Angeles, and Mexico City have also sold out, bringing the total number of sold-out performances to 31.

While Ticketmaster remains the official ticketing platform, only verified resale tickets are currently available. Thankfully, several third-party sites offer opportunities to purchase Katseye tickets, guaranteeing authenticity and timely delivery. Given the high demand following their recent hit single “Animal,” these third-party options might be the best bet for securing a desirable seat.

Best Resale Options for Katseye Tickets EDITOR’S CHOICE StubHub StubHub is an excellent source for Katseye tickets, with prices starting at $187. The platform allows users to search by deal quality or view, as well as filter options by sections, price points, and other perks. The prices shown on StubHub now include all fees, making it easier for buyers. BEST PRICES SeatGeek SeatGeek offers tickets starting at $138. Their platform features a 360-degree view of seating options, helping buyers know exactly what to expect before making a purchase. Additionally, SeatGeek’s algorithm identifies the best deals based on views and pricing. Bonus: Use promo code ROLLINGSTONE10 to save $10 on purchases over $250. If you’re not ready to buy just yet, consider signing up for SeatGeek email alerts for price drops. BEST DEALS Vivid Seats Vivid Seats offers a unique 15% discount on your first purchase when you sign up for their email list. They also have a rewards program that gives you your eleventh ticket free, great for frequent concert-goers. Currently, Vivid Seats lists the cheapest Katseye tickets at $134, with filtering options for discounted seats. Use promo code RS30 for $30 off your order of $300 or more at VividSeats.com. LARGEST DISCOUNTS TicketNetwork TicketNetwork provides a platform where buyers can set a maximum price for tickets, pulling results that offer the best views within that budget. They also feature the most VIP and premium Katseye ticket packages. Promotional codes like RS150 for $150 off $500 or RS300 for $300 off $1000+ are also available for savvy shoppers.

Katseye Tour Details

Katseye is touring various locations for the first time across Europe, the UK, and North America in a single outing. The tour commenced on September 1 in Dublin and follows the recent release of their EP, *Wild*, which debuted on August 14.

Katseye Official Wildworld Tour Dates 2026

Sept. 1 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Sept. 3 – London, U.K. @ The O2

Sept. 6 – Manchester, U.K. @ Co-Op Live

Sept. 9 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Sept. 11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Sept. 13 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

Sept. 15 – Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome

Sept. 17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

Oct. 13 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Oct. 15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 22 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 24 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Oct. 28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 30 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Nov. 1 – Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

Nov. 3 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov. 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Nov. 10 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Nov. 11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Nov. 17 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Nov. 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Nov. 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

Nov. 27 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

Will Sophia and Manon Be on the Katseye Tour?

Many fans are speculating about the participation of Manon Bannerman, who has been on hiatus since February for health reasons and is not part of the tour lineup. Similarly, group leader Sophia Laforteza is also on a break as of August, focusing on her mental health. It remains uncertain if she will join her fellow members when the tour shifts to North America.

Don’t Forget Your Katseye Gear