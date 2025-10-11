KATSEYE Teases Senses with Bold New 5 Gum Flavors

With the spotlight firmly on them after the release of their sultry “Gabriela” video, pop sensation KATSEYE is turning up the heat once again. This time, they aim to “stimulate your senses” by teaming up with 5 Gum for a vibrant new project that merges music, culture, and unique flavors. In this latest venture, the band plans to delight their audience with an innovative collaboration that promises to captivate fans and newcomers alike. Read on to discover how KATSEYE is reshaping brand partnerships in their signature, bold style.

The KATSEYE Touch on 5 Gum

Already known for dominating the stage and captivating audiences worldwide, KATSEYE is proving their prowess in marketing with a fresh collaboration with 5 Gum. The pop icons are launching a “five-piece set that transforms the five senses into tangible, custom collectibles,” slated to hit the market in a limited run on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. This exclusive “Stimulate Your Senses” collection includes a vinyl, perfume, and, naturally, gum, all curated to ignite taste, smell, sound, touch, and sight. The limited availability means it’s a race against time for fans eager to experience this multisensory treat.

Inside the Collaboration

When asked about their criteria for brand partnerships, Lara from KATSEYE emphasized authenticity: “We start by discussing among ourselves and with our team to see what aligns with our vibe and career goals. Our love for 5 Gum made this collaboration a perfect fit.” Sophia added, “The idea of integrating the five senses into a gum product fascinated us. Being musicians, we aim to provide experiences, making this collaboration thrilling.” The band’s excitement is palpable as they continue to explore innovative ways to connect with their audience through such unique ventures.

Upcoming Beautiful Chaos Tour

On the cusp of their first tour, KATSEYE is eagerly preparing to bring their signature energy to the stage. Megan shared, “This tour is going to be intimate. We’re performing in theaters and smaller venues, aiming to create a close connection with our fans.” With a schedule running from Nov. 15 to Dec. 13, 2025, and tickets flying off the shelves, the anticipation around their Beautiful Chaos Tour is building rapidly.

Daniela spoke about their meticulous preparations: “Every day, we work hard to ensure our fans and EYEKONS are thrilled. We’re also cooking up some surprises.” As for tour essentials, the members rely on humidifiers, steamers, and, interestingly, emotional support stuffed animals to maintain their well-being and morale.

The Journey So Far

Reflecting on their meteoric rise to fame, Manon expressed awe at their swift success: “It’s amazing how quickly everything has happened, especially since it’s only been a year since we formed. Our dedication is paying off.” The viral success of their GAP Jeans commercial further solidified their status as cultural icons, with Lara reminiscing, “We had a good feeling during its creation—it turned out iconic, and its success was a delightful surprise.”

As they continue to rise and redefine pop culture, KATSEYE’s influence only seems to grow, thanks to their genuine artistry and knack for groundbreaking collaborations like the one with 5 Gum.