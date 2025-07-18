Katseye Joins Monster High for Revamped ‘Fright Song’ Release

Katseye, the rising sensation in the music world, has officially embraced the supernatural by joining forces with Monster High to reimagine the iconic “Fright Song.” This captivating collaboration sees the band members taking on culturally-inspired monster personas, delivering a fresh take on the beloved theme while celebrating diversity. With the keyword “Katseye Enrolls at Monster High for Reimagined ‘Fright Song'” at the heart of this collaboration, fans are in for a spooky treat.

The Ghoul Kids’ Cultural Transformation

The enchanting members of Katseye have each embraced a mythical creature from their cultural backgrounds for the "Fright Song" music video. Megan morphs into the Huli Jing, a shape-shifting fox spirit from Chinese legends; Lara channels a Rakshasa, a mystical being from Hindu mythology; Yoonchae assumes the form of Jangsan Beom, a tiger-like creature from Korean tales. Meanwhile, Sophia becomes the fearsome Manananggal from Filipino folklore, a creature that detaches its upper body; Manon takes the role of a mysterious sea monster; and Daniela transforms into a classic werewolf.

Strutting Through the Hallways of Monster High

The music video showcases the girls confidently strutting through hallways and locker rooms reminiscent of Monster High, culminating in a mesmerizing choreography set to the song’s infectious chorus. As they chant, “Monster High, Monster, Monster High/Freaky, chic ‘n’ fly, Monster High,” the atmosphere is both eerie and electrifying. Each member shines in solo performances: Manon sings underwater, Megan makes objects float, and each scene captures their monster’s essence perfectly.

A Monster-Worthy Celebration

To commemorate the collaboration, each band member received a personalized doll mirroring their monster alter ego. Megan and Sophia's nostalgic photos depicting their childhood love for Monster High toys further emphasize the special nature of this collaboration. Lara, in a behind-the-scenes clip, joyfully remarks, "My Monster High doll has a bindi. I wish I had a doll with a bindi growing up. I loved Monster High when I was little."

Beautiful Chaos and Beyond

This exciting venture coincides with Katseye's remarkable milestone of selling out their inaugural Beautiful Chaos tour, slated for November and December. Scheduled to hit major cities like Minneapolis, Toronto, and Los Angeles, the tour marks a significant step in their journey. Lara expressed to Rolling Stone, "It's us stepping into our maturity. I feel like this era, we have been a lot more authentically ourselves."