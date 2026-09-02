Katie Holmes Throws Heartfelt Bash for Jason Yarmosky's Birthday

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have captured the public’s attention with their budding romance, which initially sparked curiosity even as they danced around the truth of their connection. Their close bond began to unfold on the set of Celebrity Big Brother, where they spent time together while maintaining for weeks that they were merely friends. However, it soon became clear that their relationship had blossomed into something much deeper.

Affection Amidst the Spotlight

In a candid interview with The Guardian, JoJo reflected on the evolution of their partnership, stating, “It’s not platonic any more. It’s been a beautiful development, a beautiful connection, and I’m absolutely head over heels for him and he’s the same way.” This admission only confirmed what fans had begun to suspect: their friendship was rooted in deep affection.

Future Aspirations

Chris has not only embraced their relationship but has also begun dreaming about the future. In an interview with The Sun‘s Fabulous, he shared his aspirations, mentioning, “I’d love to marry her. I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you I run through scenarios of our wedding day. We’d have a proper English wedding and I can imagine her in a full wedding dress. We both want kids. We come from loving families. My mum loves her. She’s my best friend.” His words paint a picture of a couple that not only cherishes each other’s company but envisions a future filled with love and family.

Milestones of Love