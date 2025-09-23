Katharine Hepburn’s LA Retreat Lists for $1.39 Million

The iconic Beverly Hills home once frequented by Katharine Hepburn and her close companion, Laura Harding, is now on the market for $1.39 million. Often referred to as Hepburn’s ‘gay’ hideaway, this rustic cabin offers a glimpse into the lives of two women who shared an enduring bond against the backdrop of Hollywood‘s Golden Age. The sale of this property has sparked renewed interest in their rumored romantic relationship and the colorful history that lies within its walls.

A Historic Retreat in Benedict Canyon

The cabin, located in the picturesque Benedict Canyon, is listed by Carl Gambino and Cassie Levine from the Gambino Group at Compass, as reported by the Daily Mail. Once a sanctuary for the Hollywood starlet, this property boasts nearly half an acre of secluded land, allowing Hepburn and Harding to escape the invasive eyes of the public. The cabin, built in 1923, features two bedrooms, a stone-floor kitchen, and a living room that bathes in natural light.

Preserving Rustic Elegance

This charming bungalow showcases original oak details, a stone fireplace, and a uniquely vintage atmosphere that reflects its storied past. The kitchen is graced with a working Magic Chef stove from 1928, a nod to the craftsmanship of the era. Hepburn’s affinity for relaxed, comfortable environments is visible throughout the space, making it a perfect setting for the two women’s gatherings away from Hollywood’s spotlight.

Complicated Relationships and Identity

The friendship between Hepburn and Harding has long been subject to speculation, particularly regarding the nature of their relationship. Though Hepburn denied any romantic involvement with Harding in her memoir “Me,” the enduring fascination surrounding the pair continues to thrive. Their companionship sparked numerous conversations about sexuality and identity, particularly within the historical context of their time.

From Fame to Tranquility

After Hepburn garnered immense fame, Harding retreated to a 60-acre farm in New Jersey, yet she held onto their cherished Beverly Hills cabin for several years. The property has undergone several upgrades since its occupancy by Hepburn and Harding, including new solar features and added skylights. Despite these modern enhancements, the essence of what made it Hepburn’s ‘gay’ hideaway remains intact.

As potential buyers consider this unique piece of Hollywood history, they are not just purchasing a home; they are acquiring a tangible connection to two of the early 20th century’s most compelling figures and their complicated, yet captivating, story.