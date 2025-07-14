Kate Middleton Reintroduces Stunning $400k Engagement Ring

Kate Middleton Brings Back Her $400k Engagement Ring

In a stunning return to Wimbledon, Kate Middleton brought back her $400k engagement ring, delighting fans with a mix of elegance and sentimentality. The Princess of Wales, known for her refined fashion choices, not only showcased a chic outfit but also highlighted a personal piece of jewelry that carries deep meaning. This moment marks her first public appearance with the iconic sapphire ring since undergoing cancer treatment, symbolizing resilience and grace as she stepped into the limelight.

Kate Middleton Delights Fans By Wearing Her Iconic Engagement Ring

Attending the Ladies’ Singles Final at Wimbledon on July 12, Kate, 43, wore a bespoke Self-Portrait dress characterized by a structured collar, pleated skirt, and belted waist. However, it was her left hand that captured the attention of royal watchers, as she unveiled her iconic engagement ring for the first time since stepping back from royal duties due to preventative chemotherapy.

Accompanied by her gold wedding band, a diamond eternity ring gifted by Prince William after the birth of Prince George, and a newer sapphire and diamond eternity ring by Cartier, the most striking addition was the heirloom sapphire engagement ring originally worn by Princess Diana. The value of this stunning ring reaches up to £400,000, according to the Antique Jewellery Company.

The Princess of Wales Completed Her Look With More Sentimental Accessories

In addition to her show-stopping ring, Princess Kate enhanced her outfit with a selection of heartfelt accessories. She sported her Ballon Bleu de Cartier watch—a thoughtful gift from William for their third anniversary in 2014—and opted for signature Cartier Trinity hoop earrings. Completing her ensemble were a Halcyon Days gold bangle, stylish Ralph Lauren sunglasses, and the classic purple-and-green Wimbledon pin that added the perfect touch of sophistication.

The elegant outfit also invoked memories of a similar Self-Portrait dress worn during the 2023 Ladies’ Final, exhibiting a consistent theme in her royal wardrobe. According to What Kate Wore, this year’s choice was a bespoke version from the brand’s collection, emphasizing Kate’s penchant for timeless fashion.

Kate Middleton Returned on Sunday and Brought the Family

The following day, July 13, Kate reappeared at Centre Court alongside Prince William and their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. She dazzled in a royal blue Roksanda dress, paired elegantly with Ralph Lauren pumps, an LK Bennett straw sun hat, and an Anya Hindmarch tote. Once again, she opted to wear her Cartier Trinity earrings and sapphire ring, maintaining a cohesive jewelry theme throughout both of her appearances.

The Princess of Wales, who has served as the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016, garnered widespread praise for her poise and style. The official @princeandprincessofwales Instagram account expressed gratitude, stating, “A pleasure to be back in SW19 for the finals of this year’s Wimbledon Championships this weekend. Congratulations again to Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner on your wins! And a huge thank you to everybody involved in making the tournament so special.”