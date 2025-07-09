Kate Middleton Bids Farewell to Her Trusted Personal Assistant

Kate Middleton’s personal assistant, Natasha “Tash” Archer, is set to embark on a new venture after leaving her position at Kensington Palace. This career change comes after 15 years of dedicated service to the Princess of Wales, where Archer played a pivotal role in shaping Kate’s iconic style. Her departure marks the end of an era for the royal household and a new chapter for Archer’s professional journey.

The End of an Era

After starting her role in 2010 as a personal assistant to both Kate Middleton and Prince William, Natasha Archer quickly became an integral part of the royal team. Over her 15-year tenure, she not only managed various aspects of Kate’s schedule but also took on the role of her unofficial stylist. Her influence on royal fashion has been profound, choosing celebrated outfits from designers such as Alexander McQueen and Jenny Packham to enhance Kate’s public image.

A Fashion Legacy

Archer’s expertise in fashion led to the phenomenon known as the “Kate Middleton effect,” where items worn by the Princess often sold out rapidly. Her stylistic direction not only upheld the royal dignity but also modernized Kate’s wardrobe choices, pushing the boundaries of traditional royal attire. Archer also embraced sustainability by upcycling many of Kate’s outfits, setting a trend for eco-friendly fashion within the royal sphere.

New Adventures Ahead

Kensington Palace confirmed Archer’s departure as she turns her focus to launching her own private consultancy. This new professional chapter will undoubtedly benefit from her extensive experience in the fashion and royal spheres. Since marrying royal photographer Chris Jackson in 2017, Archer has had numerous opportunities to travel globally with Kate, documenting monumental moments of the royal family’s life.

As Archer transitions from her role, her influence on Kate Middleton’s style and the broader public perception of fashion in the royal family will undoubtedly endure. Her move signifies a new beginning, both for herself and for the continuing evolution of royal style.