Karol G Shares Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Papasito’ Video

Karol G is giving her fans a unique glimpse into the creation of her vibrant “Papasito” music video. By inviting audiences behind the scenes, the Colombian superstar offers a detailed look at the creative process, from choreography to costume design. This invitation serves to deepen the connection between Karol and her followers, showcasing her artistry and dedication.

Behind the Scenes of “Papasito”

Karol G’s “Papasito,” from her latest album Tropicoqueta, has become a standout track, combining English and Spanish beautifully. The music video illustrates the song’s theme, with Karol portraying a Latina vedette fantasizing about a romance with a character played by Danny Ramirez. To bring this vision to life, a 15-minute behind-the-scenes clip reveals the fast-paced world of music video production.

The video offers interviews with director Pedro Artola, choreographer Danielle Polanco, set designer Nicholas Des Jardins, and hairstylist Cesar Ramirez. These key players, together with Karol’s own insights, paint a picture of collaboration and creativity. A touching segment features Karol reacting to her mother, Martha Navarro, donning a costume for her cameo—a heartwarming nod to family and heritage.

Artistry and Inspiration

Karol G’s narrative choices in “Papasito” are deeply inspired by the Latina vedettes of yesteryear. Known for their bold performances, these women forged a path with passion and dedication. As Karol shared in an interview with Rolling Stone, the visual theme of Tropicoqueta pays homage to these performers, who poured their hearts into every show despite societal judgments.

“They did it with so much passion and so much soul because it was the only time they had to be seen and appreciated,” Karol explained, emphasizing how this tribute reflects in her music and style.

Creating a Captivating Visual

The “Papasito” behind-the-scenes video not only highlights stunning visuals but also the meticulous effort behind every scene. Fans witness the vibrant sets and elaborate choreography unfold, with Polanco motivating dancers by saying, “Everyone’s capable, that’s why we’re here. … Let’s live up to our potential.” This motivation is echoed throughout the production as each team member contributes to the electrifying energy captured on screen.

By sharing such an intimate look, Karol G allows fans to appreciate the details and dedication required to produce a video that is as dynamic and engaging as the music itself. The “Papasito” experience becomes more meaningful, creating a deeper appreciation for Karol G’s artistic vision.