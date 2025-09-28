Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner Share Adorable Photos of Baby Rae

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner’s baby girl Rae has made her debut, capturing hearts with her first photos. The couple welcomed their daughter Rae Florence on September 18, and proud mom Karlie is already sharing sweet moments from their new chapter as a family. The introduction of baby Rae into the Kloss-Kushner household has been met with warmth and excitement, highlighting their growing family journey.

A Special Welcome for Baby Rae

Karlie Kloss is radiant as she embraces her newest role as a mother of three. She recently shared delightful snapshots of her with baby Rae Florence, born on September 18, marking the couple’s joyous expansion. The cherished moments, shared on September 28, showcase Karlie’s heartfelt connection with her newborn daughter.

In one touching photograph, Karlie cradles Rae amongst a vibrant arrangement of flowers. Another intimate image captures Karlie, adorned with a silver face mask, breastfeeding Rae while playfully flashing a peace sign from her bed. The new mother expressed her gratitude succinctly with the caption, “My past week,” and shared her joy further via her Instagram Story, writing, “Feeling extra grateful.”

Family Bonds and Joyful Announcements

Karlie and Joshua, who are already parents to sons Levi, 4, and Elijah, 2, first revealed their pregnancy in a heartwarming Instagram post. The announcement featured a family photoshoot with Karlie proudly displaying her baby bump. Dressed in a white cropped shirt and a black bodycon dress, she stood alongside her sons, encapsulating the family’s excitement. The March 17 post was aptly captioned, “Three’s a party,” signaling the joy of their growing family unit.

The arrival of baby Rae has added another layer of love to Karlie and Joshua’s family life. With a combination of public announcements and shared private moments, the couple continues to warmly invite the world to join them in celebrating their journey. As Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner’s baby girl Rae captivates attention, the family’s happiness radiates and their story continues to unfold with each new day.