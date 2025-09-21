Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner Celebrate Arrival of Baby Girl

Karlie Kloss and Husband Joshua Kushner Welcome Baby No. 3, a Girl

Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, have joyfully announced the arrival of their third child, a beautiful baby girl named Rae Florence. The couple, who have been in the spotlight for their accomplishments and love story, celebrated this new chapter in their lives with heartfelt social media posts. This exciting news comes as Kloss balances her career and family life, showcasing her journey as a mother of three.

A New Addition to the Family

The arrival of baby Rae on September 18 marked a significant moment for Kloss and Kushner. Joshua, 40, shared this cherished news with fans on Instagram on September 20, posting an adorable picture of their newborn daughter swaddled in a cozy striped blanket and wearing a cute pink hat. He captioned the image, “Rae Florence 9.18.2025 🤍.” This announcement filled their followers with excitement as they marked another milestone in their growing family.

Growing Family Bonds

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, who tied the knot in October 2018, are already devoted parents to their two sons, Levi, 4, and Elijah, 2. The couple embraced the challenges and joys of parenthood with grace, making it clear that their family dynamic now includes this new little girl. Kloss first hinted at expanding their family back in March, sharing a heartwarming Instagram post that read, “Three’s a party 🥹🫶🎉,” featuring a series of photos with her boys as they awaited their sister’s arrival.

Supportive Partnership in Parenting

Kloss has always kept a level of privacy around her family life, but she opened up about her relationship with Joshua during her appearance on the *Aspire with Emma Grede* podcast. She praised her husband’s unwavering support, stating, “Josh, my husband, we’ve been together since I was 19. We’ve grown up together. He’s always been my biggest champion.” This insight highlighted the strong partnership they share, which has been a cornerstone of their family life.

Challenges and Growth

The mother of three candidly shared her experiences of motherhood with PEOPLE in November 2023. Kloss discussed her battle with posture during her pregnancy with Elijah and how it influenced her fitness routine. “Just being pregnant for nine months, I found my posture got so bad… My fitness routine has evolved,” she noted, emphasizing a more sustainable approach to strength training while juggling her busy life.

The journey of Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner as they welcome baby No. 3, a girl, illustrates the beauty and complexity of modern family life. With a strong support system in place, the couple is poised to navigate the exciting adventures that come with raising their three little ones.