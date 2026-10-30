Kardashian-Jenner Halloween Costumes That Stole the Spotlight

Halloween is a time for spooky fun and creative expression, and no one embodies this spirit more than Kim Kardashian. Known for her larger-than-life personality and flair for the dramatic, the star of The Kardashians goes all out every year to celebrate the holiday. From extravagant decorations to memorable costumes, Kim leaves no stone unturned in her quest to make Halloween iconic.

Spooktacular Decorations

Each Halloween, Kim Kardashian elevates her home into a haunted wonderland, showcasing her knack for stunning décor. This year, her decorations included a variety of eerie elements such as bones, mummies, and spiders, creating a true haunted house ambiance. It’s clear that Kim has made it a tradition to raise the bar with her creative uses of spooky themes, making her home a standout destination for the season.

Show-Stopping Costumes

When it comes to Halloween costumes, Kim Kardashian is never one to play it safe. Over the years, she has brought to life a parade of iconic characters including Elle Woods, Pamela Anderson, Cher, and Princess Jasmine. This year, she chose a unique twist by channeling her 13-year-old daughter, North West. The homage to her daughter was evident in every detail, from the long turquoise wig to the black grill, piercings, and striking makeup and nails.

Family Support

On October 20, Kim showcased her transformation in a series of playful photos and videos shared on Instagram, captioned “Halloween 2026.” The response from her family was enthusiastic, with momager Kris Jenner commenting, “This is so fun!!!” Meanwhile, sister Khloe Kardashian jokingly pointed out that Kim and North looked like “Twins!!!!!!” Their supportive reactions highlight the fun and love that permeates the Kardashian-Jenner family, especially during such a festive time of year.