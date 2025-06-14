Kanye West Stuns Courtroom as Diddy’s Trial Unfolds

The legal proceedings surrounding Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have intensified as Kanye West made a high-profile appearance at court during the trial. This development adds a new layer of public intrigue to a case that has already captured significant media attention, particularly focused on the events that transpired on June 18, 2024. The trial continues to delve into serious allegations against Combs, with testimonies painting a vivid picture of the incidents leading up to that fateful night. Live updates: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ trial continues as Kanye West shows up at court, and both the courtroom and outside are buzzing with curiosity and speculation.

Testimonies Unfold in the Courtroom

Jonathan Perez, who served as an assistant to Sean “Diddy” Combs, took the stand to recount events leading up to a significant confrontation involving Combs and a woman named Jane. On the evening of June 18, 2024, Perez testified that he facilitated key arrangements for the night, including dropping off items at Jane’s residence before returning to pick up Combs. His account sheds light on the tense atmosphere surrounding this incident.

After delivering Jane’s items, Perez received a FaceTime call from Combs, who appeared visibly agitated. “He was asking me to confirm whether or not another female had been on a trip we went on the week prior,” Perez recalled, indicating Combs’ heightened state of distress during the conversation. The assistant answered “no” to Combs’ inquiry, prompting Combs to thank him before abruptly ending the call.

Key Messages Revealed

Perez’s testimony continued as he shared insights regarding text messages exchanged around the same time. The jury was presented with communications involving Perez, Combs’ then-chief of staff Kristina Khorram, and security personnel Faheem, particularly in the context of June 18, 2024. “Heads up him & guest are fighting. I’m about to head back and pick him up,” Perez texted, indicative of the tumultuous events that unfolded that night. “I need 3500 ASAP for his guest I’m going to take it to her,” he added, directly linking these funds to Jane.

Jane’s Testimony Adds Context

Jane, who dated Combs from 2021 to 2024 and is testifying under a pseudonym, has provided extensive accounts of the physical altercation with Combs. She claimed that the argument centered around accusations of infidelity, specifically involving another woman during a prior trip. Her testimony greatly contributes to the narrative surrounding the events leading up to the trial.

As the trial progresses, the presence of high-profile figures like Kanye West only amplifies the public's interest.