Kamala Harris Celebrates Jimmy Kimmel’s Comeback: Power of Community

In a recent interview on MSNBC with Rachel Maddow, Kamala Harris expressed strong support for Disney’s decision to bring Jimmy Kimmel back on air, emphasizing the significance of public influence. The return of Kimmel, who was previously suspended, highlighted the “power of the people,” a theme Harris underscored throughout her discussion. This decision reflects broader implications about public authority and corporate responsiveness to political pressures.

The Influence of Public Opinion

Kamala Harris commended the public’s role in influencing Disney’s choice to reinstate Kimmel. “Talk about the power being with the people and the people making that clear with their checkbooks as it relates to the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel,” Harris noted. She highlighted how public pressure led to a positive change, showcasing democracy in action.

Corporate Conduct Under Scrutiny

Harris did not shy away from criticizing former President Donald Trump, labeling him a “tyrant” exploiting the authority entrusted to him. She observed that companies seemed eager to appease Trump, leading to decisions like pulling “Jimmy Kimmel Live” off air. Expressing her disappointment, Harris said, “I always believed that if push came to shove, these titans of industry would be guardrails for our democracy.” However, she found their response lacking, as they seemed motivated by personal interests rather than democratic principles.

Addressing Larger Systemic Issues

Harris conveyed that the challenges extend beyond a single presidency. “The issue is bigger than Donald Trump,” she stated, stressing the need to focus on ongoing threats that persist beyond any individual’s time in office. She urged awareness of a broader agenda that might not disappear after Trump’s departure.

Reflections on Leadership

Asked about her relationship with President Joe Biden, Harris acknowledged a shared responsibility. She admitted to recognizing “recklessness” in his decision to run for re-election and expressed her own role in it. As for her future ambitions, when questioned about running in 2028, Harris firmly stated, “That’s not my focus right now.”

Harris had previously criticized Disney and ABC on social media for Kimmel’s suspension, calling it an abuse of power. Her statements underline her commitment to free speech and resistance against intimidation tactics used to suppress critics.