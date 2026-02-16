Kaitlin Olson’s New Role: Impact on Sweet Dee in Season 18

The upcoming season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia raises a pivotal question: Will Kaitlin Olson’s High Potential affect how much of her Sweet Dee we’ll see in the show’s 18th season? As Olson juggles roles in both the acclaimed ABC series and the long-running FXX hit, fans are left wondering how her commitments will influence her portrayal of the iconic character. With exciting news on both fronts, we delve into the implications for both series moving forward.

What’s the Latest on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18?

Fans of It’s Always Sunny have expressed frustration over the lengthy gaps between recent seasons and the reduced number of episodes per season. While Seasons 15 through 17 featured only eight episodes each, earlier seasons boasted ten or more. The glimmer of hope for fans came when co-creator Rob McElhenney announced that production for Season 18 had already commenced, a much earlier start than the previous season’s October 2022 kickoff. This acceleration gives a promising timeline, as fans could see new episodes as early as November or December 2026.

In a noteworthy update, McElhenney hinted that Season 18 will offer more episodes than its recent predecessors. Responding to a fan’s hopeful comment, he kept audiences on their toes without disclosing an exact number. This expansion raises anticipation for the season, potentially leading to more memorable moments and character developments. However, more episodes could mean more time for Kaitlin Olson on set, prompting questions about her availability given her other commitments.

Will Kaitlin Olson Balance Both Roles Effectively?

Kaitlin Olson’s dual commitments to High Potential and It’s Always Sunny necessitated careful planning during the production of both shows. Back in 2024, when High Potential was being developed, the first season was limited to 13 episodes to accommodate Olson’s schedule with the 17th season of Always Sunny. This strategic decision was made to prevent conflicting shooting schedules, but it’s still unclear how Season 2 of High Potential will impact her involvement in the upcoming season of Always Sunny.

Reports suggest that High Potential’s second season will consist of 18 episodes. Whether filming has been completed remains uncertain, especially as production has faced delays due to external factors like the Olympics and other scheduling hurdles. This makes it plausible that Olson could be preoccupied with her High Potential commitments as Season 18 of Always Sunny begins to unfold.

The Impact on Sweet Dee’s Screen Time

Despite the uncertainties surrounding Kaitlin Olson’s schedule, it is unlikely that her commitments will result in a significant reduction of Sweet Dee in the new season. Rob McElhenney, who also happens to be Olson’s husband, would likely aim to craft episodes that allow for her presence, perhaps by writing scenes that can easily be adjusted around her availability. This flexibility could lead to episodes focused on smaller casts or standalone stories that don’t necessitate every main character’s presence.

High Potential has even provided subtle nods to It’s Always Sunny, showcasing an awareness of Olson’s commitments. This acknowledgement suggests that producers from both shows value her other projects, likely leading to a collaborative approach to her schedule. As fans look forward to both series, there’s hope that High Potential won’t create a Sweet Dee-sized void in It’s Always Sunny.

High Potential airs weekly on ABC, with new episodes available the following day on Hulu, which also houses all previous seasons of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Fans eagerly await the balance of Kaitlin Olson’s time between these two beloved series, hoping to see the best of both worlds.