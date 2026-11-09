Justin Timberlake’s Sons Steal the Spotlight on Runway

Justin Timberlake made a touching appearance at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s annual fashion show, Be Beautiful Be Yourself, in Denver on Saturday, where he came to support his 7-year-old niece, Zaya. The singer brought along his two sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 6, for a family outing that was filled with joy and celebration.

Heartfelt Family Support at the Fashion Show

Timberlake was seen cradling Zaya in his arms while posing for photos on the red carpet alongside her parents, Rose and Justin Biel, who is Timberlake’s brother-in-law. The fashion show is an important event for the foundation, which raises funds for research, medical care, and advocacy for individuals with Down syndrome.

A Surprising Runway Debut

During the event, Timberlake walked the runway, where Silas and Phineas made a surprise appearance that delighted attendees. In a charming video shared on social media, Timberlake could be seen dancing with Zaya held securely in his arms, while Silas showcased his own dance moves alongside them.

Justin Timberlake held his 7-year-old niece, Zaya Biel, at the Be Beautiful Be Yourself fashion show in Denver on Nov. 7. Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation

Timberlake and Zaya smiled together during the annual event, which raised $2.7 million for Down syndrome research and care. Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation

Phineas’ Shy Entrance

Phineas appeared to be the more reserved of the two brothers, often staying close to his father’s side throughout the event. Meanwhile, Zaya was the star of the show, enthusiastically waving and blowing kisses to the cheering crowd.

A Loving Social Media Moment

In an Instagram Story posted the following day, Timberlake shared a heartwarming image of himself holding Zaya’s hand on the runway, while Silas helped lift up Zaya’s other arm. Timberlake’s caption read, “We walked my beautiful niece Zaya down the ‘@globaldownsyndrome runway last night,” followed by a red heart emoji. He subsequently shared a picture of himself with Zaya on the red carpet, proclaiming, “proud uncle!”

Fashion Forward Family

For the occasion, Phineas matched his dad in a sleek black suit, while Silas opted for a stylish leather jacket, black pants, and sunglasses, encapsulating the evening’s fashionable spirit.

From left, Timberlake joined Rose, Justin, and Zaya Biel on the red carpet at the Denver charity event. Getty Images for Global Down Syndrome Foundation

Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, was unable to attend due to work commitments. They are seen here at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles in October 2026. AP Photo/Jordan Strauss

A Record-Breaking Fundraiser

The event was not only a family affair but also a remarkable success, raising a record-breaking $2.7 million for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. Timberlake and Biel have long been supporters of this cause; last year, Jessica Biel walked the runway with Zaya at the same fashion show, highlighting their commitment to the foundation.

This year, Jessica, who was unable to attend due to work obligations, was represented by her close friend and “7th Heaven” co-star Beverley Mitchell. The couple has been married since October 2012, and while their sons rarely accompany them to public events, their presence at this important charity function added a special touch to the evening.

The couple’s two sons rarely appear at public events. Silas is seen here golfing in August 2019 in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. GC Images