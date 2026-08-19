Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Son Thrills on Golf Course

Justin Timberlake is making the most of his summer, enjoying quality time with his kids. The beloved singer shared heartwarming moments on social media, showcasing adventures with his youngest son, Phineas, whom he shares with wife Jessica Biel.

Quality Father-Son Time on the Golf Course

In a recent Instagram post, Timberlake, 45, shared a candid photo of him and 6-year-old Phineas striding together on a golf course. Capturing their leisurely day in the sun, he captioned the photo with the simple yet fitting phrase, “Been outside,” on August 18. The duo looked happy as they embraced the great outdoors and father-son bonding time.

Summer Adventures Beyond the Greens

The adventures didn’t stop at the golf course. Timberlake also delighted fans with images of Phineas enjoying a giant ice cream sundae, showing his son’s cheerful spirit. Additionally, there was a moment when Phineas proudly sported a black cowboy hat while sitting front row at a horse show, adding to the summer’s fun-filled experiences.

Silas Joins the Summer Excitement

The family fun extended beyond the youngest Timberlake. Phineas’s older brother, 11-year-old Silas, also participated in the summer adventures. Recently, the brothers explored an engaging exhibit at the Mercer Labs Museum of Art and Technology in Manhattan, creating lasting memories together.