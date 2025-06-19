Justin Bieber’s Surprising Take on “Standing on Business” Memes

In a delightful twist, Justin Bieber recently joined in the fun surrounding the viral “standing on business” video memes, showing he’s not just the subject but also an active participant in the online banter. The video clip, which features the pop star asking paparazzi to give him space while he insists he’s “standing on business,” has captured the internet’s attention, sparking widespread meme creation. Bieber’s playful response demonstrates his ability to engage with his audience and keep the mood light-hearted.

### Justin Bieber Embraces the Humor

It seems Justin Bieber is fully aware of the viral wave his video created, and he’s handling it with humor. After the clip of him sternly advising photographers to back off gained traction, the “What Do You Mean” star responded with a playful approach. By incorporating the viral phrase into his social media presence, Bieber managed to turn the laughter in his favor.

### Instagram Stories: A Platform for Fun

On June 18, Bieber posted a black-and-white selfie on his Instagram Story, subtly playing into the joke. The image showed him wearing a hoodie, his mustache and beard adding to the effect. To enhance the irony, he included Myia B Music’s track, “Stand on Business,” directing attention to lyrics that resonate with his viral moment: “When I get you alone, She said I stand on business.”

But Bieber didn’t stop there. He shared additional selfies, each featuring different songs that tie back to the “standing on business” theme, such as Soulja Rilla’s “Standing on Business” and Fredo Bang’s “Dat Business.” These posts reflect his willingness to join in on the humor while connecting with his followers.

### A Light-Hearted Response to Memes

The Canadian singer’s reactions reveal a mature approach to the meme culture that frequently surrounds celebrities. By actively engaging with the trending “standing on business” video memes, Bieber shows he can take a joke. This move not only entertains his fans but also underscores his savvy understanding of media dynamics.

Justin Bieber’s gestures highlight how celebrities can use humor and self-awareness to navigate public attention. By responding to the “standing on business” video memes with a mix of jest and charm, he sets an example of how to keep conversations lively and positive.