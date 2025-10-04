Justin Bieber’s Surprising Reaction to Selena Gomez Wedding Query

Justin Bieber recently found himself in the spotlight regarding a matter that resonates with fans: the wedding of his former love, Selena Gomez. The singer was approached by a paparazzo who inquired whether he had sent his congratulations to Gomez following her marriage to Benny Blanco. Their history is long and intricate, spanning from 2010 to 2018, and both have since moved on with new partners—Bieber marrying Hailey Baldwin and Gomez tying the knot with Blanco. In this article, we explore the moment that put Justin Bieber on the spot with the Selena Gomez wedding question and the reactions that ensued. Table of Contents Fans Curious About Bieber’s Reaction

Fans Curious About Bieber’s Reaction In a recent video, Justin Bieber was seen leaving the Voda Massage Spa when a paparazzi approached him with the pressing question about Selena Gomez’s wedding. As he walked by, the photographer asked, “Did you congratulate Selena on her wedding?” However, the 31-year-old musician chose not to respond, effectively dodging the inquiry.

Justin’s Casual Look During this outing, Bieber sported a distinctive look, featuring a buzz cut and a neatly trimmed beard. He wore a white zipper hoodie along with a t-shirt emblazoned with an American-themed graphic. His casual attire included baggy dark blue jeans and sports shoes adorned with black and blue patterns and vibrant orange laces. The relaxed getup stood in contrast to the somewhat intense nature of the paparazzo’s question.

Recent Events Surrounding Both Stars This interaction came just a day after Justin Bieber celebrated another milestone—his wedding anniversary with Hailey Baldwin. He shared a photo of Baldwin in yellow lingerie on Instagram, taken from a recent carousel post showcasing their trip to Paris. Meanwhile, Selena Gomez had recently shared moments from her wedding with Benny Blanco, including images of the couple in custom-made Ralph Lauren outfits, which garnered much attention on social media.

Social Media Backlash and Support As Bieber documented his activities on social media, fans took the opportunity to express their opinions regarding the Selena Gomez wedding question. Comments criticizing him for seemingly ignoring Gomez’s significant life event flooded his posts. At one point, Priscilla DeLeon, Gomez’s cousin, intervened in the discussion, defending Bieber. In response to a user who remarked, “She’s gone forever,” DeLeon clarified, “She’s finally in a place where peace matters more than the past. I just hope people stop dragging her name and let her live her life.”