Justin Bieber Followers Convinced that the Newest Tattoo is ‘Secret Tribute’ to ex Selena Gomez

Followers of Justin Bieber are convinced that the pop vocalist’s newest tattoo is a secret tribute to his ex, Selena Gomez.

Last month, the 26-year-old Canadian pop prince unveiled a dramatic rose tattoo – designed and inked on his neck by celebrity tattoo artist, Dr Woo.

The rose design features a long stem complete with thorns and leaves that runs down the pop singer’s next, while the bud of the flower bosoms just beneath his jawline.

Currently, some sincere Jelena followers – also known as Justin and Selena’s love carriers – have ended up being convinced ced there is a covert message within the style to 28-year-old Look at Her Now vocalist Selena.

Discussing Instagram, one follower account @SellygandJb, entered: “The rose has a freaking S in it. An S for Selena!!! I can not quit shrieking!!”

An additional acknowledged commenting: “OMG, there is an S in his tattoo, and I will howl!”

While various other followers enjoyed the conspiracy concept, with one keying: “This love has no end!” and an additional examining:” Justin Bieber brand-new tattoo for Selena Gomez?”

Devoted followers have hypothesized roses were an icon of love between Justin and Selena while they dated.

According to The Sun, Justin reconnected to Selena throughout lockdown.

It was declared an expert exposed: “Selena has actually maintained her range from Justin, yet he later began calling her once again.

” He does not think he ought to be removed from those individuals he was closest to in his life and does not think chatting is dishonesty.”

On the other hand, Justin and 23-year-old wife Hailey Baldwin – that the vocalist has been wed since 2018 – enjoyed a “date night” on Saturday…

The Holy vocalist shared a triad of pictures of himself and Hailey looking liked up as they postured on the road, next to a transportation van, and in the rear of a car and truck.