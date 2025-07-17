Justin Bieber Delays $31 Million Payment Until Hailey’s Sale Completes

In a significant development involving Justin Bieber and his financial dealings, the singer will postpone payment of a $31 million settlement to Scooter Braun until the sale of Hailey Bieber’s Rhode beauty brand concludes. This arrangement highlights the intricate financial connections between the couple and their various business ventures.

Delay in Payment Linked to Rhode Sale

Justin Bieber will not settle his multimillion-dollar obligation to Scooter Braun’s former company just yet. According to sources close to the situation, the singer’s $31 million payment is contingent upon the closure and funding of his wife Hailey Bieber’s Rhode beauty company’s sale. Until that transaction is finalized, Justin will not need to pay the settlement.

Understanding the Settlement Agreement

The details surrounding this financial obligation reveal several layers. An independent audit previously indicated that Justin owed Braun’s company, Hybe, $26 million after Braun’s firm paid AEG that amount to release Justin from his canceled “Justice” tour. Additionally, Justin’s financial encounters included an $11 million debt in back commissions to Scooter, alongside another $8 million in commission fees that Braun waived.

Financial Landscape Post-Rhode Sale

To break it down, Justin has agreed to repay Hybe a total of around $31.5 million, which comprises the $26 million loan and half of the back commission fee. The timeline for him to gather these funds is directly linked to the Rhode deal—the sale price sits at around $1 billion, involving multiple investors. While Hailey will secure a substantial share, Justin himself stands to gain approximately $50 million from the endeavor, giving him the means to cover this significant debt.

The Bigger Picture

Interestingly, despite Justin’s recent $200 million catalog sale, sources indicate that after taxes and various expenses, not enough capital remained for him to address the settlement immediately. Fortunately for Justin, the settlement aspect also grants him ownership of his music masters, a crucial aspect for any artist’s career longevity. It’s important to note that while Scooter Braun’s name is tied to the settlement, he will not personally benefit as the funds will go directly to Hybe, a company he has since departed.

Looking Ahead

As for when the financial transaction from the Rhode sale will take place, insiders speculate it could happen “probably in a month or two.” Until then, Justin Bieber’s $31 million settlement remains on hold, awaiting the completion of this significant business deal.