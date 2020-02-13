Justin and also Hailey Bieber Share BTS Footage of Their Wedding Day

In the current episode of Justin Bieber’s YouTube collection, Seasons, the superstar shares intimate behind the curtain pictures from his wedding celebration to model Hailey Baldwin. The episode information the precise minute when Justin initially laid eyes on Hailey as she strolled down the aisle, along with an up-close look at her magnificent Virgil Abloh–design wedding celebration dress.

Justin and also Hailey Bieber are providing followers an intimate preview right into their extravagant South Carolina wedding celebration that occurred in 2015.

In the current episode of Justin’s YouTube docuseries, Seasons, followers can experience again the day the Canadian pop celebrity and also elegant model each stated: “I do.” The episode, labeled “The Biebers: Officially Mr. and Mrs. Bieber,” showcases the precise minute when Justin laid eyes on Hailey as she strolled down the aisle.

Find someone who looks at you the way Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin look at eachother pic.twitter.com/hI4MPAxUUt — d (@praisedbieber) February 12, 2020

Aside from the visitors getting a sneak peek into the moment the young pair was saying their vows, the episode additionally offers a more detailed eye, Hailey, prepping for her grand entryway down the aisle, and also looking magnificent in the shots of her Virgil Abloh–made wedding celebration dress. The episode also highlights the Biebers’ star-studded visitor checklist, consisting of long time good friends such as Jaden Smith and also Kylie and even Kendall Jenner.

Hailey lately published a collection of throwback pictures from the pair’s wedding, revealing herself cheekily licking Justin’s face and also their first kiss as newly weds.

“Got some wedding pics back today from @joetermini,” created the version. “Best memory…”

Fans can experience the Bieber wedding celebration on their own with the current episode of Seasons on YouTube Premium.