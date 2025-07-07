‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Roars to $147 Million on July Fourth

Dinosaurs have once again captured the spotlight at the box office. “Jurassic World Rebirth,” the latest entry in Universal’s iconic series, roared to a remarkable $147.3 million over the July Fourth holiday weekend. This impressive opening positions the film as a top summer contender, resonating with audiences across North America. With fans flocking to theaters, these numbers highlight the enduring appeal of the “Jurassic World Rebirth” saga.

Strong Opening Performance

“Jurassic World Rebirth,” the seventh installment in the beloved franchise, made a substantial impact in its debut weekend, showing in 4,308 theaters across North America. The film’s $147.3 million earnings over five days underscore its dominant presence during the holiday, setting it up as a significant summer blockbuster.

While the film’s performance is notable, it marks a decrease compared to previous entries. In comparison, the 2015 reboot, “Jurassic World,” set a high bar with a $208 million opening. The subsequent sequels also started strong, with “Fallen Kingdom” at $148 million and “Dominion” at $145 million. This decline indicates an aging franchise, which started with 1993’s “Jurassic Park” and has since expanded into theme parks and merchandise.

New Direction and Production Costs

Recognizing the need for rejuvenation, Universal has taken a strategic approach with “Jurassic World Rebirth.” This installment introduces a new narrative led by a star-studded cast featuring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali. The production budget of $180 million was carefully managed, down from the $250 million required for earlier films. The studio aims to reignite interest and potentially launch a new trilogy with this fresh start.

Internationally, “Jurassic World Rebirth” continues to thrive, generating $171 million across 82 markets. Its global earnings reached $318 million in its first weekend, showcasing its universal appeal. According to David A. Gross of FranchiseRe, “Dinosaur action is understood in all languages and across all cultures.”

Critical Reception and Competition

Directed by Gareth Edwards and penned by David Koepp, “Jurassic World Rebirth” has received a warmer reception from both critics and audiences compared to recent sequels. The storyline, which follows a mission to explore dinosaur DNA for medical advancements, has struck a chord with viewers. Jim Orr, Universal’s president of domestic distribution, mentioned, “Word of mouth is phenomenal, which points to a great run throughout the summer.”

As the weekend’s sole major release, “Jurassic World Rebirth” faced competition mainly from existing titles. Brad Pitt’s “F1” claimed second place with $26.1 million, whereas Universal’s “How to Train Your Dragon” remake earned $9.7 million, securing third position.

Ongoing Box Office Trends

The broader box office landscape continues to recover from pandemic impacts. This year’s earnings are 14% ahead of 2024 but remain more than 25% below 2019 levels. July holds promise with potential hits like “Superman” and “Fantastic Four: The First Steps” on the horizon. According to Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian, “This will be one of the better Independence Day frames for cinemas.”