Jumbo Sequel Fuels Visinema’s Ambitious ‘Queen of Malacca’ Franchise

Indonesia’s Visinema is positioning itself for regional growth with a mix of high-profile sequels and a new fantasy franchise. Founder and filmmaker Angga Dwimas Sasongko is steering the company toward international partnerships while readying the Southeast Asian epic Queen of Malacca for release and planning follow-ups to its animation hits, including a sequel to Jumbo.

Queen of Malacca aims for early 2027 debut

Indonesian filmmaker and Visinema founder Angga Dwimas Sasongko is targeting the first quarter of 2027 for the release of “Queen of Malacca,” as the Southeast Asian fantasy epic moves through post-production and attracts interest from potential distribution partners in China, Thailand and other international markets.

Sales interest and franchise ambitions

The project has drawn growing industry attention since Blue Finch Films boarded worldwide sales. “We are currently in discussions with potential distribution partners,” Sasongko tells Variety during the Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest) in Kuala Lumpur. “It will definitely become the next franchise for Visinema.”

An ambitious return to directing

“Queen of Malacca” marks Sasongko’s return to directing after a two-year break and is one of the most ambitious productions of his career. “I spent eight years building this fantasy world,” he says. “It combines Southeast Asian martial arts, supernatural elements and extensive visual effects. It’s like creating a universe – a mosaic of modern life inspired by regional mythology and traditions.”

Franchise strategy and broader slate

More than a standalone film, Sasongko envisions Queen of Malacca as a cornerstone of Visinema’s strategy to develop locally rooted intellectual property with cross-border appeal. The company is preparing five films for release in 2027 and building an animation pipeline that extends through 2030.

The upcoming slate includes a superhero action-comedy animated feature slated for 2028, a sequel to the family IP Nussa and a follow-up to the animated blockbuster Jumbo, which is described as one of Indonesia’s biggest box office hits of all time.

International collaboration beyond financing

“For Visinema, international collaboration isn’t simply about securing more financing – it’s about expanding together,” Sasongko says. “Since 2018, we’ve generally limited external investment in our projects to below 40%, because we look at what strategic partners can contribute beyond capital.”

Those strategic partners include media companies, foreign producers and distributors that can offer market access, industry expertise and long-term value. Visinema is actively looking to deepen relationships across mainland China, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Balancing creative ambition with commercial goals

For Sasongko, creative ambition and commercial potential should go hand in hand. He aims to build stories with a distinctive local identity while creating the partnerships and long-term IP needed to reach audiences across the region.