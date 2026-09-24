Judge Set to Dramatically Cut $12.9 Million Dog Attack Verdict

In a significant development concerning the injuries sustained by housekeeper Maria Avila, a California judge indicated on Thursday that he may substantially reduce the $12.9 million awarded by a jury in a dog mauling incident involving singer Chris Brown‘s dog. The incident occurred in December 2020 outside Brown’s mansion.

Judge’s Tentative Ruling Sparks Debate

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Huey P. Cotton listened to arguments from Avila’s attorney but suggested he is leaning towards a reduction of almost 40 percent in the damages awarded. This decision has sparked concerns regarding Avila’s long-term suffering. Avila’s attorney, Nancy Doumanian, expressed her discontent with the proposed cut, asserting that a reduction of this magnitude amounts to over $5 million.

During the hearing, Doumanian contended that the judge underestimated the severity of Avila’s injuries, particularly regarding permanent nerve damage. She referenced testimony from the surgeon who treated Avila after the attack. “If your honor is convinced that some [scaling back] is warranted, then I’d ask for a lesser reduction. We’d ask for a reduction to $11 million, your honor, not what the court is proposing,” she argued.

Testimony Highlights Avila’s Long Road to Recovery

At the trial last June, it was revealed that Avila had suffered severe injuries, including nerve damage that impaired her wrist and finger movements and robbed her of the ability to perform daily tasks. She detailed her agonizing recovery process, which included surgeons taking skin from her abdomen to aid in her healing. The emotional toll was also immense, as restrictions during the pandemic prevented her family from visiting her during her five-day hospital stay.

The attack occurred when Avila went outside to empty a vacuum bag and was unexpectedly mauled by Hades, a large Caucasian Shepherd. In court, she cried while recounting the event, stating, “I will never be the same again.” Her scars from the incident were painfully visible as she demonstrated the injuries to the jury.

Chris Brown’s Testimony and Claims of Negligence

Chris Brown, who testified as the first witness, recounted hearing growls from the dog and finding Avila motionless. While he took steps to secure the dog and call for help, he admitted to not calling 911 himself due to concerns about media coverage. Throughout the proceedings, Brown acknowledged negligence regarding the incident as outlined in California’s dog-bite statute but disputed the extent of Avila’s injuries.

After the jury’s ruling, Brown’s legal team filed a motion for a new trial, citing that the award was excessive and asserting that allowing jurors to hear details about Brown’s past felony conviction was inappropriate. The conviction stemmed from a 2009 domestic violence incident involving his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, but jurors were not privy to the specifics of that case.

Next Steps in Court Proceedings