Josey Dorsey Makes Acting Debut with Father Ryan Dorsey

Ryan Dorsey recently took to social media to celebrate a special milestone: his son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, has turned 10. The young boy is already following in the artistic footsteps of his late mother, Naya Rivera, known for her role in the hit series Glee.

Josey’s Film Debut

In an exciting revelation, E! News has confirmed that Josey will make his big screen debut in the upcoming feature film The Burning Valley, directed by Evan Coury. Ryan, who is 43, expressed his pride in Josey’s burgeoning acting career, stating that he is a “very proud dad.”

Father-Son Collaboration

In this film, Josey will play a character named “Boy,” sharing the screen with his dad, who will portray Sam Pope. The film explores the impacts of deindustrialization through the experiences of a steelworker facing job loss due to a mill shutdown. Coury described the film as a lens through which to view the historical context of their region, seeing it through “one guy’s personal experience.”

A Promising Beginning