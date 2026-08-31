Josey Dorsey Makes Acting Debut with Father Ryan Dorsey

Ryan Dorsey recently took to social media to celebrate a special milestone: his son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, has turned 10. The young boy is already following in the artistic footsteps of his late mother, Naya Rivera, known for her role in the hit series Glee.
Josey’s Film Debut
In an exciting revelation, E! News has confirmed that Josey will make his big screen debut in the upcoming feature film The Burning Valley, directed by Evan Coury. Ryan, who is 43, expressed his pride in Josey’s burgeoning acting career, stating that he is a “very proud dad.”
Father-Son Collaboration
In this film, Josey will play a character named “Boy,” sharing the screen with his dad, who will portray Sam Pope. The film explores the impacts of deindustrialization through the experiences of a steelworker facing job loss due to a mill shutdown. Coury described the film as a lens through which to view the historical context of their region, seeing it through “one guy’s personal experience.”
A Promising Beginning
This film debut comes on the heels of Josey’s recent appearance in a local West Virginia theater production of Seussical Jr. in 2024, marking the beginning of what could be an exciting career in the arts, just like his mother before him. Ryan’s pride in Josey is palpable, underscoring the deep bond between father and son as they embark on this new chapter together.