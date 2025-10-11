Jonathan Cain Announces Departure from Journey After Next Tour

Journey‘s Jonathan Cain, an iconic figure in the band’s storied history, is set to embark on his final journey with the group. This legendary keyboardist and songwriter, known for his pivotal role in shaping Journey’s sound, has announced his departure after one more tour. As fans gear up for this bittersweet farewell, the music world reflects on Cain’s significant contributions to the band’s enduring success.

A Surprising Announcement

The news of Jonathan Cain’s exit from Journey was revealed by his longtime collaborator Neal Schon, although it caused some initial confusion. In an impromptu announcement on social media, Schon stated, “Jonathan Cain announced his farewell to Journey tonight. I’m nowhere near done! Journey has so much more life ahead! I’m sure we will have a great tour!” This left fans pondering whether Cain’s departure was imminent or scheduled for the future. Later clarifications confirmed that Cain would tour with Journey through 2026 and 2027, celebrating the music they’ve collectively created over the years. Despite the departure looming, the tour dates for this period are yet to be disclosed.

Management’s Clarification

Cain’s management further clarified his status with the band, emphasizing his commitment to Journey for the upcoming tours. A statement released via Consequence read, “Jonathan Cain remains an active member of Journey, and any reports suggesting otherwise are inaccurate. He is fully dedicated to touring with the band over the next couple of years and has only expressed plans to retire at a later time.” This assures fans that Cain’s farewell is not immediate, but rather a gradual transition from his role in the band.

The Final Chapter

Jonathan Cain subtly hinted at his departure during a recent appearance on the Strang Report podcast. While discussing future projects, including a solo EP expected later this year, Cain mentioned the 2026 farewell tour. He shared, “Then of course, we go on the Journey tour in 2026. On our farewell Journey tour. So I’ll be saying goodbye to that. And I’ll probably move into ministry and worship; I feel a calling there.” With a strong connection to his faith, Cain plans to shift his focus to ministry alongside his wife, Paula White-Cain, who is a well-known pastor and televangelist.

Cain’s Legacy with Journey

Joining Journey in 1980, Jonathan Cain became instrumental in the band’s ascent to fame during that decade. He co-wrote the iconic anthem “Don’t Stop Believin’,” along with other hits like “Faithfully,” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” “Open Arms,” and “Be Good To Yourself.” Cain’s musical brilliance contributed to the signature sound that defined an era. Despite internal conflicts and occasional public disputes with Schon, including disagreements over music use and financial matters, Cain’s influence on Journey’s legacy remains undeniable.

As fans anticipate Jonathan Cain’s farewell tour with Journey, his departure marks the end of a significant chapter in the band’s history. Yet, it also signals a new beginning for Cain, as he prepares to pursue personal passions beyond music.