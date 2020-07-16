Johnny Depp’s Bodyguard Heard Chilling Screams and Saw Amber Heard Tossing Bottles

Johnny Depp’s bodyguard Sean Bett has asserted he heard chilling screams from the star’s apartment or condo on the evening of Amber Heard’s 30th birthday celebration.

The star, 57, went back to London’s High Court today as his libel instance versus News Group Newspapers proceeds.

The star is filing a claim against NGN over a story released in The Sun in 2018 branding him a “wife-beater” – a case that he vigorously rejects.

Depp’s previous companion Vanessa Paradis had been due to requiring the testimony box today. However, her testament was terminated together with that of his ex-girlfriend Winona Ryder.

Instead, Depp’s previous bodyguard Bett required to the stand.

In his witness declaration, which existed to the court, Bett claimed he headed to the pair’s residence in Los Angeles on the evening of Heard’s 30th birthday celebration on April 21, 2016.

He claimed Depp was “sober, lucid” and included the star had “expressed his concern to us about how Ms. Heard might behave.”

He specified: “She did not call me or [fellow security guard] Mr. Judge and the only reason that we went into the Penthouse 3 was because we had listened to these screams.

“When we went into, we saw Mr. Depp standing around 20 feet far from Ms. Heard, that was waiting for the sofa.

As soon as Ms. Heard noticed that we had entered the room, she looked shocked; her demeanor then changed, and she pointed at Mr. Depp and screamed to us words to the effect of: ‘If he hits me one more time, I am calling the police.'”

In his declaration, Bett took place to declare he had never seen Depp being terrible in the direction of his spouse – however, asserted he saw Heard tossing bottles at him throughout a different row.

He claimed: “I have never seen Mr. Depp being terrible to any individual consisting of Ms. Heard throughout the extended period I have been benefiting him.

“In enhancement, I have observed Ms. Heard tossing containers, glasses, and various other things at Mr. Depp while being vocally violent in the direction of him.

As a rule, during these episodes, Mr. Depp remains fairly passive and either tries to calm Ms. Heard down or remove himself from the situation.”

Depp has formerly asserted he shed the pointer of his finger after Heard tossed a vodka container at him throughout a row in Australia.

The starlet affirmed her then-husband triggered the injury himself by wrecking a phone versus a wall surface while she ran out of the area.

Yesterday, the court listened to just how Depp branded Heard “scum” and claimed he was “disgusted” that he ever before touched her.

Text messages he traded with Heard’s previous individual aide Kate James read out in court, with Depp specifying that with each other, they would indeed “fix” the starlet’ “flabby ass.”

Also, the court listened to just how Depp intended to run a DNA examination on the poo located in his bed to identify that it came from.

The celebrity has claimed the event noted completion of his marital relationship, and he thought Heard or among her friends had done it. However, she claimed it was just one of their Yorkshire terrier pets…