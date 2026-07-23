Johnny Depp Stuns Comic-Con Dressed as Ebenezer Scrooge

Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, arriving in full Ebenezer Scrooge regalia to promote his upcoming film.

Surprise appearance in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter

Depp plays Scrooge in the upcoming Paramount movie, “Ebenezer,” directed by Ti West, which debuts in theaters this November. The actor appeared outside of a shop called “Scrooge and Marley” in San Diego’s Gaslamp district around 2:30pm, though fans began congregating at the location just after noon for a sneak peek at whatever the studio had planned to promote the film.

Carolers, costume and in-character banter

First, Christmas carolers came out and performed a medley to cultivate a Yuletide spirit on a balmy 80-degree afternoon. Then, Depp emerged, fully transformed into the curmudgeonly character with makeup and Scrooge’s iconic black coat and matching top hat.

“Have you no jobs?” Depp, in character, croaked at the large crowd assembled on the street. “It seems as though you have so much spare time. I work.”

“Good day to you, Mr. Scrooge,” one person shouted. He responded curtly, “What’s so pleasant about it?”

While Depp’s appearance was intended to be a surprise, a few lucky fans caught sight of the star while cosplaying his more famous characters — including Captain Jack Sparrow from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies and the Mad Hatter from “Alice in Wonderland” — and Depp spent some time ribbing them. Depp engaged the crowd with silly skit for nearly half an hour.

Cast details and release date

West’s “Ebenezer” also stars Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, with Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen. The film will debut in theaters on Nov. 13.

Depp, whose on-camera career was lately overshadowed by his legal battles and off-screen dramas, is returning to blockbuster filmmaking with “Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol.” Paramount debuted a first look at the film at CinemaCon earlier this year, with Depp also taking the stage in Las Vegas to wild applause.

On playing Scrooge

“It really has been an extraordinary privilege,” Depp said about playing the classic role. Scrooge’s tale, he added, is one “I have been obsessed with since I was a little child.”