Johnny Depp Called Amber ’50-Cent Pole dancer’ in Grimessages Rgarding Elon Musk ‘Event’

Johnny Depp sent out a string of disparaging messages regarding Amber Heard to his representative, and the High Court listened to today.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 57, married his ex-wife, 34, a “pointless dangling flappy fishmarket” and a “50-cent stripper” in messages sent out to Christian Carino.

The messages read out on day 4 of Depp’s libel situation versus News Group Newspapers in which he has refuted 14 different accusations of residential physical violence versus his ex-wife.

In the messages, he entered a string of disrespects regarding Heard and implicated her of copulating Elon Musk, which he called “Mollusk.”

Depp texted Carino: “She’s pleading for complete international embarrassment… She’s going to get it. I’m going to require your messages regarding San Francisco, brother.

“I’m also sorry to ask, yet she drew Mollusk’s misaligned d**k, and he offered her some s***y attorneys.

“I have no grace, no concern and not an ounce of feeling, or what I when assumed was love for this gold excavating, reduced degree, superabundant, mushy, meaningless dangling worn-out flappy fish market.

“I’m so f**king satisfied she wishes to most likely to battle this out!!! She will certainly strike the wall surface difficult!!!

“And I cannot wait to have this waste of a c*m guzzler out of my life!!”

Depp additionally stated he had carried on with a “little Russian” that made him “realize the time I blew on that 50 cent stripper. I wouldn’t touch her with a goddam glove”.

He after that stated he wished she would certainly pass away and intimidated physical violence versus Musk.

The star proceeded: “I can just wish that fate starts and takes the presence of breath from her…

“Sorry, male… But asta, I will certainly quit at absolutely nothing !!! Let’s see if Mollusk has a set…

“Come see me face to face… I’ll reveal him points he’s never seen before… Like, the opposite side of his penis when I cut it off…”

Depp is filing a claim against News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its managing editor Dan Wootton for libel over an April 2018 post, which identified him as a “wife-beater,” which he energetically refutes.

Lawyers for NGN are protecting their situation based upon Heard’s 14 accusations of misuse, which include cases of bust-ups between 2013 and 2016…

The situation proceeds.