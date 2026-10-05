John Oliver Celebrates Winning Back Russell Crowe's Iconic Jockstrap

In a humorous twist of fate, John Oliver has once again reclaimed the infamous jock strap that was once worn by Russell Crowe in the film Cinderella Man. The undergarment, which has a colorful history intertwined with charity and late-night comedy, has traveled quite a path before returning to its current owner.

From Auction to Blockbuster

Oliver initially acquired the jock strap in 2018 during an auction hosted by Crowe called “The Art of the Divorce.” This event saw the actor parting with over 200 items following his divorce from Danielle Spencer. The Last Week Tonight host purchased the jock strap for a hefty $7,000, intending to use its notoriety for a charitable cause. Oliver later donated it to the last remaining Blockbuster Video store in Anchorage, Alaska, in a bid to support the struggling business. Crowe used the proceeds from the auction to benefit the Australia Zoo, which allocated the funds toward the “John Oliver Koala Chlamydia Ward.”

A Return to Oliver

However, the jock strap’s time at Blockbuster was short-lived as the store closed later that same year, leading to its return to Oliver. The reunion between the host and Crowe was commemorated in a segment on Last Week Tonight that showcased the humor surrounding the unusual piece of memorabilia. Its narrative continued when, in 2025, the show put the jock strap up for auction again to raise funds for public television and radio stations. This time, it was acquired for $21,000 by an anonymous buyer.

Another Auction and Reacquisition

In August of the following year, the jock strap made headlines once more when it was auctioned again for $10,000—and, unsurprisingly, it was Oliver who purchased it back. Reflecting on this unusual cycle, Oliver humorously remarked on his show, “I’m pretty confident the historical legacy of this show will be a few hundred thousand dollars for food banks, a koala chlamydia ward, and whatever the fuck is going on with Russell Crowe’s jockstrap right now.” His sentiment proved to be a witty closure to a bizarre yet entertaining saga.

Looking Ahead

As Oliver addressed the jock strap directly, he expressed anticipation about its future, stating, “I cannot wait to find out where you’re gonna go next.” As of now, Crowe has not publicly commented on the latest turn of events regarding the beloved jock strap.