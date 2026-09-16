John Abraham Embarks on Riveting Journey in 'Guru' Film

Principal photography has kicked off for “Guru,” a psychological thriller set to make waves in Bollywood. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film marks a significant collaboration with lead actor John Abraham, known for his compelling performances and dedication to challenging roles.

An Intriguing Cast and Storyline

Joining Abraham in this riveting tale are Danish Pandor, Arif Zakaria, and Kitu Gidwani, who all contribute to a narrative steeped in mystery. “Guru” centers on a man grappling with the reliability of his own memory as he navigates a reality filled with unsettling events. As the protagonist’s life unravels, he is forced to question not only his perceptions but also those he trusts.

Ribhu Dasgupta’s Vision

Ribhu Dasgupta, a director celebrated for his expertise in the thriller genre, brings his unique vision to “Guru.” With a portfolio that includes the Netflix series “Bard of Blood,” as well as acclaimed films like “Girl on the Train” and “Te3n,” Dasgupta is poised to deliver another compelling narrative. He is also attached to the upcoming “Section 84 IPC,” reflecting his continued commitment to storytelling that captivates audiences.

Director and Actor Insights

Dasgupta expresses his excitement about “Guru,” stating, “The world of ‘Guru’ is unsettling. Anything which has depth in terms of story, treatment, and performance, at the same time gives you something to relish, excites and challenges a filmmaker. I have been wanting to collaborate with John for a long time and ‘Guru’ is that script with that destiny.”

Abraham shares his perspective on the film, noting, “’Guru’ is the kind of story that stays with you long after you’ve read it. What drew me to the film was the uncertainty at its core – when you can’t trust your own memory, reality itself becomes a question. The storyline is layered, unsettling and deeply intriguing, and I’m excited for audiences to experience it.”

Production Details