Joe Jonas and Keke Palmer Star in NBC's 'The Voice' Celebrity Edition

In an exciting development for fans of NBC’s long-running series The Voice, Joe Jonas and Keke Palmer have been announced as key figures in the upcoming celebrity edition of the show. Jonas will take on the role of coach, while Palmer steps in as the new host, replacing Carson Daly, who has guided the series since its inception in 2011.

New Roles in ‘The Voice: Celebrity’

According to Deadline, Jonas will join fellow coaches Queen Latifah and Riley Green on the panel. Latifah and Green were also recently confirmed as coaches for Season 30 of The Voice, which is set to air this fall. Meanwhile, Carson Daly will remain involved as a producer on the new celebrity edition.

Upcoming Premiere and Format

The inaugural season of The Voice: Celebrity is currently in production and is scheduled to debut on NBC in Spring 2027. This new season will serve as Season 31 of the main series and will feature a diverse lineup of contestants, including music stars, athletes, and actors, all competing in a unique twist on the traditional format that celebrates undiscovered talent.

Innovative Features of the Spinoff

This will mark the first time a spinoff of The Voice is airing in the United States, adding a fresh layer to the franchise, which has seen various international adaptations, including a children’s edition in Spain. The new celebrity edition will introduce additional features such as a Voice Boot Camp, providing viewers with a behind-the-scenes look at the preparation for the Blind Auditions, and a VIP room where contestants can watch their peers perform on stage.

Production Details