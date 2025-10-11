Joe Biden Faces Radiation for Prostate Cancer Treatment

Joe Biden is taking decisive steps in his prostate cancer battle, as confirmed by his office. The former president, at 82 years old, is currently receiving radiation therapy and hormone treatment to tackle this aggressive form of cancer. With “Joe Biden undergoing radiation therapy” as the central theme, this article delves into the specifics of his treatment and the impact of cancer on his life.

Treatment Details and Timeline

Biden’s office released a statement detailing the current phase of his treatment for prostate cancer. His spokeswoman, Kelly Scully, explained, “As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment.”

According to the New York Times, Biden began his radiation therapy last month, which will last for approximately five weeks. In tandem, he has been prescribed a hormone medication in pill form, as reported by NBC News.

Diagnosis and Ongoing Health Challenges

Back in May, it was disclosed by Biden’s personal office that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive prostate cancer following a “routine physical exam” which identified a “small nodule.”

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” stated the office.

Despite the aggressive nature, the cancer is hormone-sensitive, which offers optimism in terms of management, according to Biden’s physicians. “The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” explained the statement.

Personal Reflections and Background

Biden shared his personal reflections on social media, emphasizing the universal struggle against cancer: “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

The Biden family has faced multiple battles with cancer. Earlier this year, Biden had a skin cancer lesion surgically removed, following the removal of another lesion in 2023, which was basal cell carcinoma. Tragically, his son Beau died of a brain tumor at 46, and First Lady Jill Biden has also had cancerous skin lesions removed this year.

The strength and resilience of Joe Biden in facing his prostate cancer diagnosis are evident as he continues treatment. With the support of his family and medical team, the former president remains focused on managing his condition.