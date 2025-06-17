Joe Biden Unexpectedly Visits Alan Ritchson on ‘Reacher’ Set

Joe Biden Surprises ‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson on Set, Actor Says Meet-Up Was ‘A Privilege and Honor’

In an unexpected encounter that delighted fans and cast alike, former President Joe Biden dropped by the set of Amazon’s hit series “Reacher” in Philadelphia on Monday morning. The surprise visit, which included his son, Hunter Biden, became a memorable moment for actor Alan Ritchson. The star of the series took to Instagram to express his gratitude, referring to the meeting as “a privilege and honor.” Alan Ritchson’s heartfelt post sheds light on this special experience, showcasing not just the fun interactions but a unique crossover between politics and entertainment.

A Day to Remember for Alan Ritchson

Alan Ritchson shared his excitement about the Bidens’ visit in a Tuesday Instagram post. He captioned a series of photos and videos, stating, “So our ‘Reacher’ set got in the way of these legends.” The actor praised the former president and his son, describing them as “kind, joyful, gracious, and present.” Ritchson humorously recounted their conversation about topics like string theory and quantum entanglement, adding a lighthearted touch by noting, “Then Joe beat me at arm wrestling. All in a day’s work.” This meeting clearly left an impression on both Ritchson and his colleagues on set.

Eyewitness Accounts of the Surprise Visit

An eyewitness recounted the atmosphere of excitement that enveloped the “Reacher” set upon Biden’s arrival. According to reports from CBS Philadelphia, the crew was in the middle of filming a police chase when several black SUVs pulled up. The surprise entrance of Biden prompted the cast and crew to erupt in applause and cheers. “Out walked these men, that I thought they were actors, but then the entire cast and crew started clapping and cheering,” the eyewitness described, highlighting the unexpected and festive nature of the moment.

Political Context and Ritchson’s Engagement

Interestingly, Biden’s surprise appearance came during a challenging time for the former president, having recently been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. This moment marked a brief yet welcome diversion from the political landscape. On a different note, Alan Ritchson has previously engaged in political commentary, notably criticizing former Congressman Matt Gaetz in February. Ritchson, who had a past connection with Gaetz, labeled him a “motherf—ker,” emphasizing his displeasure with the political figure and expressing that “we are adversaries.”

Looking Ahead to ‘Reacher’ Season 4

While fans eagerly await more news about “Reacher” Season 4, Amazon Prime Video has yet to announce a premiere date following the successful conclusion of the series’ third season. Ritchson’s surprising meet-up with Joe Biden not only provided a fantastic story for fans but also raised anticipation for the new season, intertwining the worlds of pop culture and politics in a memorable way.

The encounter between Joe Biden and Alan Ritchson on the “Reacher” set emphasizes the unexpected pleasure of such crossover moments. As Ritchson noted, meeting the Bidens was truly “a privilege and honor,” making it a day neither he nor his colleagues are likely to forget anytime soon.

