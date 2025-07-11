Joanna Gaines Opens Up on Heartfelt Family Transformation

Joanna Gaines Gets Emotional About Big Family Change

Joanna Gaines is experiencing an emotional transition as she prepares for another one of her children to leave the nest. The beloved former HGTV star recently opened up about her feelings regarding her daughter Ella’s departure for college, revealing that this particular change feels more poignant than when her son Drake left home. In her heartfelt reflections, Joanna discusses the bond she shares with Ella and how navigating this big family change stirs up a wave of emotions.

Joanna Gaines Says ‘I Kind of Feel Like I’m Losing a Friend’

In a July 2025 interview with People for their special edition “Chip & Joanna Gaines: Their Next Chapter,” Joanna shared her thoughts as her family faces the reality of another child leaving home.

“Ella, our second kiddo, she’s graduating this year, so we’re going through that again with another kid leaving the nest and trying to stay emotionally stable,” Joanna said. This big family change is hitting her particularly hard.

When Chip Gaines asked if this transition would be more challenging than Drake’s departure, Joanna candidly admitted, “I think there’s an emotional difference.”

“With Ella, we love to go to antiques shops, plant shops and go get coffee — that’s our rhythm. I kind of feel like I’m losing a friend in my everyday life,” she added, emphasizing the close bond she has with Ella.

Joanna anticipates that the upcoming summer will bring a surge of emotions: “It feels like what’s coming this summer will be a tidal wave of emotions, and I am not going to brace; I’m going to stand there and take it with him.”

Although it’s a bittersweet moment, Joanna also recognizes an exciting new chapter for Ella. “She’s excited about going somewhere and just being known for her,” Joanna explained. “She’s like, ‘I don’t want anyone knowing that you’re… I just want to go and be myself.’”

Joanna expressed her enthusiasm for Ella’s growth, noting, “I’m excited for her to learn. She’s about to see some stuff. She’s going to teach us stuff.”

Chip & Joanna Gaines Enjoy Intentional Family Time

As the family approaches this big transition, Joanna highlighted the importance of spending quality time together. “Truth is, we’re all homebodies,” she said. “But as our kids get older, I’ve learned what a gift it is to get away and have that intentional time as a family.”

Joanna elaborated on their focus on being present: “Being present is what we’re after — so we limit phones, pick a few games or hikes that everyone is excited about, eat together for every meal and toss the schedule out the window.” This approach helps the Gaines family cope with the big family change as they cherish their moments together.

Despite their celebrity status, Joanna and Chip aim to provide a sense of normalcy for their children. “They’re so young and we want to give them the chance to have a normal childhood,” Joanna explained. “When we wake up in the morning, I think we’re normal. But then you go to Target and it’s definitely different. We’re both in awe.”