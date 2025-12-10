Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo Ban Disney for Their Kids

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have chosen not to let their children watch Disney films, sparking curiosity and conversation among fans and followers. Known for their distinctive upbringing and values, the couple’s parenting choices often reflect a conscientious approach to media and entertainment. This decision underscores their commitment to raising their children in a manner aligned with their beliefs, and it has become a talking point for many who follow their journey.

The Duggar Approach to Courtship

Jessa Duggar, another member of the well-known Duggar family, has been open about the traditional approach to relationships they follow. Born on November 4, 1992, Jessa met her husband, Ben Seewald, at church. Their courtship began in 2013, showcasing a different path to romance that intrigued many viewers. Jim Bob Duggar, Jessa’s father, explained the family’s perspective on courtship versus dating: “Courting is getting to know each other in a group setting, both families spending time together and the couple setting goals together to determine if they are meant to marry. With dating, a couple will often pair off alone and that sometimes leads to a more physical relationship.”

Milestones and Family Expansion

Ben proposed to Jessa in August 2014, marking the occasion by holding her hand for the first time—a significant gesture in their relationship. The couple married on November 1, 2014. Around this period, their lives were also in the public eye due to the cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting following a special on sexual abuse featuring sisters Jill and Jessa. Despite the upheaval, Jessa and her sister continued to share their stories in the show Jill and Jessa: Counting On, which eventually evolved into Counting On, including other Duggar siblings.

Jessa’s Growing Family

Jessa and Ben have expanded their family considerably over the years. They welcomed their first child, Spurgeon, on November 5, 2015, followed by son Henry on February 6, 2017, daughter Ivy Jane on May 28, 2019, and daughter Fern in July 2021. Jessa openly shared the emotional experience of suffering a miscarriage during the 2022 holiday season. In December 2023, they celebrated the birth of their son George, and in August 2025, son Edward joined their family.

The decisions made by Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo about their children’s media consumption, like avoiding Disney films, reflect thoughtful parenting choices consistent with their personal values. This dedication to upholding their family principles continues to capture the interest and engagement of their audience.