Jimmy Fallon Insists ‘The Tonight Show’ Steers Clear of Politics

In the ever-evolving landscape of late-night television, Jimmy Fallon has firmly positioned “The Tonight Show” as a respite from political discord. As debates about politics in entertainment intensify, Fallon recently clarified his stance, affirming that “The Tonight Show” is not “that political.” This declaration highlights his commitment to keeping the show broad and humorous, steering clear of becoming a target for Donald Trump’s critiques.

A Balanced Approach to Comedy

Appearing on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street,” Fallon addressed questions about how politics influences his monologues. He emphasized that “The Tonight Show” traditionally steers away from heavy political commentary. “Our show has never really been that political. We hit both sides equally, and we try to make everybody laugh, and that’s really the way our show really works,” Fallon explained. This approach mirrors the style laid down by Johnny Carson, focusing on universal humor rather than polarizing issues.

Fallon credited his team of clever writers for staying true to this comedic philosophy, ensuring the content remains funny and inclusive for all viewers. His goal is to entertain without delving deeply into the partisan fray that dominates much of late-night television.

Handling Criticism and Staying Authentic

Fallon’s commitment to a less political format hasn’t been without its challenges. He has critiqued both Donald Trump and Joe Biden, which sometimes drew ire from audiences. Notably, his 2016 interaction with Trump, where he playfully mussed the then-candidate’s hair, sparked a wave of criticism for potentially normalizing him. Fallon later addressed this incident, expressing that his intention was merely to have fun with a guest.

Despite facing backlash, particularly online, Fallon remains steadfast in his comedic approach. “I don’t want to be bullied into not being me, and not doing what I think is funny,” he stated, underscoring his resolve to preserve the light-hearted essence of “The Tonight Show” without succumbing to external pressures.

Support Among Late-Night Hosts

In the broader context of late-night TV, Fallon maintains camaraderie with his peers. Following the suspension of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Fallon expressed support for his colleague without delving into political commentary. He praised Kimmel as a “decent, funny, and loving guy,” showcasing solidarity while refraining from critiquing entities like Trump or the FCC.

By choosing to focus on humor that resonates across the spectrum, Fallon seeks to offer a unique brand of entertainment that diverges from the more politically charged content of other late-night hosts. His reaffirmation that “The Tonight Show” is not “that political” highlights his dedication to creating a space where audiences can find comedic relief amidst a landscape often dominated by divisive topics.