Jim James Opens Up About Naming Album ‘Z’

Jim James, the charismatic frontman of My Morning Jacket, has finally opened up about a pivotal decision in his career—naming their fourth album ‘Z’. This revelation uncovers a deeply personal struggle that shaped not only his music but his life. Fans have speculated for years, and with the album’s 20th anniversary reissue, James offers an insight into his journey through despair and creativity.

The Weight Behind ‘Z’

In 2005, Jim James was navigating turbulent times marked by personal loss and inner turmoil, leading to the creation of My Morning Jacket’s landmark album, ‘Z’. The name ‘Z’ symbolized what James feared might be the end. “I thought it would be our last album,” he shared on Rolling Stone Music Now. Grappling with the loss of friends to suicide, excessive drinking, and depression, he worried the album would fail. “That’s how powerful depression is,” he expressed, grateful now that those fears never materialized.

A New Beginning

Fortunately, James found a path to healing during the pandemic, quitting drinking and discovering effective therapy. “It’s a long, winding road,” he remarked, appreciating the universe for granting him another chance. He’s now in a much brighter place, continuing to create and inspire.

The Making of ‘Z’

In a revealing conversation with Brian Hiatt on Rolling Stone Music Now, James delves into the making of ‘Z’, which is being reissued with unreleased tracks. The journey was fraught with doubt, especially after two band members left in 2004. Yet, new guitarist Carl Broemel and keyboardist Bo Koster fit perfectly. “It was just amazing how well they knew the songs,” James recalled.

Musical Inspirations and Healing

The track “Wordless Chorus” emerged when James first experimented with a borrowed synthesizer, a moment of pure creativity. He also reflects on overcoming alcoholism, aided by therapeutic practices like EMDR and psychedelic experiences. These brought him peace, helping him reconcile with his past self and foster a more positive outlook.

The Creative Legacy of My Morning Jacket

James believes his battles with depression infused their live shows with an emotional intensity, driven by a need for acceptance. “Maybe if I play the guitar so well and I scream so hard, maybe then somebody will love me,” he shared, now looking back with compassion. Working with producer Brendan O’Brien on their latest album ‘Is’, James and the band appreciated having an experienced mentor guiding their creative process.

Jim James’s journey is one of resilience and transformation, as he turns past struggles into powerful music and inspiration for fans worldwide.