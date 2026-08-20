Jessica Simpson's Netflix Documentary Set to Reveal Untold Stories

Jessica Simpson is preparing to take viewers on an intimate journey through her life and career with a new documentary set to premiere on Netflix in 2027. The film promises to be a compelling exploration of the pop star’s multifaceted experiences, directed by the acclaimed Joe Pearlman, known for his recent work on the Robbie Williams documentary.

A Look Back at Simpson’s Journey

With a career spanning over two decades, Jessica Simpson first welcomed cameras into her life through the reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. Since then, she has achieved remarkable feats, selling over 20 million records globally and establishing one of the most successful celebrity licensing brands. Her bestselling memoir, Open Book, also added to her impressive portfolio. In addition to her business ventures, Simpson made a long-awaited return to music in 2025 with her Nashville Canyon EPs after a hiatus of 15 years.

Documentary Insights

The upcoming documentary, currently untitled, is set to “dive deep into the pop star’s life and career.” Although Simpson has remained a significant figure in the public eye—largely due to her thriving fashion brand—she has also re-entered the entertainment scene with musical performances and a recent acting role in Kim Kardashian’s series, All’s Fair.

Words from Jessica Simpson