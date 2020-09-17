Jennifer Lopez Shares Pink Swimwear Photo to Close Out Summer season 2020 

Please do not allow the cool air to make you believe it’s autumn yet. Jennifer Lopez took a minute to remind all of us that it is significantly summer season till September 22. The 51-year-old vocalist and starlet published a sundown coastline photo, including her lounging on the sand in a rather pink print swimwear. This is J.Lo, so certainly she looked remarkable.

She was feeling her appearance as well, captioning the article, “Really feeling gold. Holding on the last couple of minutes of the summer season … #GlowCheck.” Over 2 million individuals such as the photo, consisting of Lopez’s Hustlers co-star Lili Reinhart.

This isn’t Lopez’s very first swimwear shot of the period, yet it’s her only swimwear one. She additionally published a video clip of herself in the swimming pool, using a black Guess one-piece, in July:

In June, she published a shot of herself in Guess’s white logo design single:

Lopez talked with ELLE in March concerning her time in quarantine throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. (Her family members have been hanging out in the Hamptons and New York City this summer season yet remained in Miami.)

” We’re all stuck at the residence today,” she stated. “I am! Everyone’s quarantined, and the world is bottom-side-up and insane. So we’ve got to make lemonade out of lemons today, do not we? We need to discover ways to concentrate and job from residence, yet additionally finding things to maintain our spirits high. I do not know anything that makes me better than looking for a set of footwear. To be straightforward with you? I believe there’s a great deal of internet purchasing taking place today, which’s not to downplay this severe scenario, and individuals functioning tough to quit it. Yet we need to remain human, and we need to maintain our funny bone in tough times, too…”