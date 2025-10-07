Jennifer Lopez Confronts Craig Melvin Over Ben Affleck Question

Jennifer Lopez recently addressed surprising questions regarding her past marriage to Ben Affleck during an appearance on the Today show. When co-host Craig Melvin raised the topic of her divorce from Affleck, Lopez made it clear that she prefers to focus on her professional life, specifically her new project, *Kiss of the Spider Woman*. The exchange highlighted her ability to navigate personal challenges while celebrating the contributions of her ex-husband in the entertainment industry.

A Moment of Reflection

On October 6, Lopez appeared on the Today show to promote her musical film *Kiss of the Spider Woman*. During the interview, co-host Craig Melvin mentioned the timing of her divorce from Ben Affleck, stating, “In the middle of filming this elaborate, beautiful musical, your divorce was also finalized with Ben.” In a lighthearted moment, she interrupted him with, “There you go! Look at this guy!”

Despite the personal nature of the question, Lopez managed to turn the conversation back to the film and Affleck’s role in it. Melvin clarified that Affleck is an executive producer on the project, prompting Lopez to acknowledge her ex-husband’s contributions. “If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made,” she said. “And I will always give him that credit.” Her appreciation for Affleck was evident, despite their recent split.

Finding Strength Amidst Challenges

Lopez discussed how the film became a source of strength during a turbulent time in her life. “It’s funny, the movie is about escapism. It’s about how movies and art save us in the hardest times of our lives,” she shared. “Doing this project was such a dream come true for me that it really got me through to kind of survive a moment that was difficult in my personal life as well.” This statement reflects her commitment to finding solace in her work, despite the emotional turmoil surrounding her divorce from Affleck.

When Melvin commented, “And it sounds like it might have helped saved you,” Lopez readily agreed, saying, “It did, it did!” Her words resonate with anyone who has used creativity as a refuge during tough times.

Looking to the Future

As she moves forward, Lopez expressed her excitement about the film and its themes. “After [filming], I took some time off and now we’re back. I’m really excited for everybody to see this film. It’s a beautiful film about love.” Her optimism shines through, highlighting her resilience in the face of personal challenges.

Lopez and Affleck first crossed paths in 2002, developing a romantic relationship that led to an engagement in 2004. However, they ultimately went their separate ways, only to rekindle their romance in 2021. They tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, followed by a larger celebration in Georgia a month later. Unfortunately, the marriage ended two years later, with both parties citing irreconcilable differences.

Reflecting on her journey, Lopez shared candid insights during an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, admitting that filming the musical amid her personal heartbreak was challenging. “It was a really tough time,” she noted. “Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great,” she revealed. Her ability to compartmentalize her happiness on set while grappling with personal issues underscores her complexity as an artist and individual.

Jennifer Lopez’s recent comments make it clear that while she acknowledges her past with Ben Affleck, her focus remains firmly on her artistic endeavors and professional growth. The dialogue surrounding her divorce is a reminder that personal experiences often shape an artist’s work, contributing to a vibrant tapestry of creativity.