Jennifer Lopez about engagement ring from Ben Affleck: “Whatever”

Jennifer Lopez is presently involved in Alex Rodriguez; however, you might have neglected that she practically strolled down the aisle with Ben Affleck.

“Bennifer” was birthed when the famous pair fulfilled in 2002 while recording Gigli, and Affleck suggested soon after with a 6.1-carat pink ruby interaction ring. However, the duo called it stops in 2004, only four days before the wedding celebration.

Now, in a popular home video clip hangout with Apple Music host Zane Lowe, Lopez opened concerning quarantine life with her household, which raised some old memories after the team enjoyed the 1968 timeless Funny Girl starring Barbra Streisand.

“I fulfilled [Streisand] at an Oscar event, years earlier, and I went to the moment involved to Ben Affleck, and she’s right into rubies, which I didn’t recognize,” Lopez stated, according to Billboard. “He had given me a pink diamond, which got a lot of press and was whatever. I loved getting it, don’t get me wrong. So she came up to me, and like, she’s heard of it. I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ And she’s like, ‘Can I see your ring?’ And she asked me about the ring, but then she asked me—and I thought it was so strange—about being famous, and how I handle it.”

I’m sorry, wait. Can we return to the component where Lopez stated, “He had given me a pink diamond, which got a lot of press and was whatever.” Whatever. I’m babbling today. Somewhere Ben Affleck is trembling.

I’m likewise shrieking at an additional discovery from this meeting: that Lopez just recently consumed McDonald’s for the very first time “in years.” “I haven’t had it in years, and my boy wished to obtain some,” she said. “I desired the sundae, the apple pie, and I don’t recognize when we’re mosting likely to head out once more.” Between this and discovering that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been purchasing grocery stores from Trader Joe’s in L.A., I’ve never really felt so comparable to the abundant and popular.

Of training course, I’m not the one presently showing off a $1.4 million buck ring from Rodriguez, which he utilized to recommend to Lopez back in March 2019. Ya recognize, an additional whatever minute!

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Lopez and Rodriguez have placed their wedding celebration on hold. “It did influence it a bit,” she told Ellen DeGeneres on April 7. “So we’ll see what occurs currently…. I don’t recognize what’s going to take place currently as for days or anything like that. We simply type of in a holding pattern like the remainder of the globe. So, once more, it’s simply something we need to wait and see in a couple of months exactly how this all works out.”

I’m certain whenever the wedding day occurs, it’ll be anything, however whatever.