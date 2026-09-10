Jennifer Lawrence Debuts on Instagram with New Handle @JLaw

Jennifer Lawrence has taken a leap into the world of social media by launching her verified Instagram account, @jlaw. The Oscar-winning actress, known for her iconic roles in films like The Hunger Games, made her debut on the platform with a playful quip in her profile description, humorously noting that “jenniferlawrence was taken.” Despite launching her account without any grid posts to her name, she has quickly garnered a following of over 386,000 users.

A Decade of Digital Detachment

Lawrence’s venture into Instagram marks a significant shift for the actress, who spent more than a decade without a public social media presence. Back in 2014, during an interview with BBC 1 Radio, she candidly expressed her disconnect with technology, stating, “I’m not very good on [the] phone or technology.” Her hesitance towards digital platforms was evident when she shared her struggles with keeping up with emails, calling the idea of Twitter “so unthinkable” to her. “I don’t really understand what it is. It’s like this weird enigma that people talk about. It’s fine. I respect that,” she reflected at the time.

A New Kind of Engagement

While the actress may not have embraced social media until now, she has never been completely off the internet radar. In a 2019 interview with InStyle, Lawrence revealed, “I’m on it. But I’m a voyeur: I watch, I don’t speak.” She remarked on the complexities of social media, acknowledging the backlash and scrutiny that often accompany online discussions. “There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything,” she added.