Jennifer Garner Doesn’t Want Her Kids Around Ana de Armas Yet

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are getting closer by the min, yet his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, is not all set for them to take the following step in their partnership right now.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: The Way They Were

A source exposes specifically in the brand-new issue of Us Weekly that the Alias alum, 47, does not desire her 3 kids with the Oscar winner, likewise 47, to meet the Knives Out celebrity, 31, till the moment is right.

“Ben is understanding,” the resource informs Us. “[He] stated he would certainly deal with Jennifer to prepare the children for the meeting [with Ana].”

Affleck and Garner were wed from 2005 to 2018, they are the mom and dad of little girls Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and the boy Samuel, 8.

Us broke the information in October 2018 that the Pearl Harbor celebrity moved on with entrepreneur John Miller. The Way Back star, for his component, dated Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus and he had a fling with Playboy model Shauna Sexton before starting his relationship with de Armas.

Affleck and the Blade Runner 2049 celebrity, who was wed to actor-model Marc Clotet from 2011 to 2013, met in November 2019 on the set of Deep Water. They triggered partnership reports previously this month throughout journeys to her indigenous Cuba and also Costa Rica. A source, later on, informed Us specifically that both are “officially dating…”